After the blockbuster, the prequel. Thin Lizzy’s 2024 box set, titled simply 1976, celebrated the band’s breakthrough year, in which they released two classic albums: Jailbreak and Johnny The Fox, the former so pivotal for the band due to its era-defining hit single The Boys Are Back In Town.

Now, with 74-75: Night Life / Fighting, the focus is on the period leading up to that success, bringing together the first two albums recorded by what became the definitive Lizzy line-up after guitarists Scott Gorham and Brian Robertson joined bassist/vocalist Phil Lynott and drummer Brian Downey.

Gorham has dismissed 1974’s Night Life as the band’s “cocktail party album”, such is its laid-back vibe. In new sleeve notes, by renowned critic and author Mark Blake, Gorham explains: “My frustration is the original record never sounded the way we did on stage.”

But while Ron Nevison’s production was too smooth for Gorham’s liking, there is evidence on this album of Phil Lynott developing as a songwriter, most clearly on the ballad Still In Love With You, featuring a beautiful guitar solo from Gary Moore, recorded as a demo during Moore’s first, brief, tenure with the band.

What followed in 1975 with Fighting was a toughening up of the Lizzy sound, in keeping with the album’s title. With Lynott producing, the band were punching with a little more weight on tracks such as Suicide and Ballad Of A Hard Man. Wild One was one of Lynott’s first great songs. On this album, Lizzy also took a great Bob Seger song, Rosalie, and made it their own

Fighting is the sound of a band growing in confidence and laying the ground for Jailbreak, released the following year. In that sense it is one of most important albums Lizzy ever made. As with the 1976 box set, 74-75: Night Life / Fighting includes various out-takes and demos, some of which were previously released on the 2012 deluxe edition of Fighting.

The main draw for Lizzy diehards is the live disc recorded at Derby’s College of Technology on November 21, 1975. It’s an electrifying performance, even though the sound mix is a little ragged. And there’s a wonderful moment near the end when Lynott says to the audience: “This is a new number, this one. As yet untitled. We’ll call it Derby Blues.” As the band plays a swinging riff, Lynott sings: ‘I am just a cowboy, lonesome on the trail…’ In that moment, a glorious future lay ahead of him.