The story of Genesis and A Trick Of The Tail is on the cover of the new issue of Prog, on sale now!

Genesis are on the cover of the new issue of Prog, which is on sale now!

The band's seventh studio album, A Trick Of The Tail, celebrates its 50th anniversary this year and we chart the making of the album, we look at the stories behind the songs and we talk to album cover designer Colin Elgie about that striking. sleeve as we unearth the story of how Genesis survived the departure of Peter Gabriel and came back even stronger!

Elsewhere, we tell the story of the record that started it all for Hawkwind, their 1970 self-titled debut; Radiohead guitarist Ed O’Brien reveals how making his rather wonderful new album, Blue Morpho, was an exercise in music therapy; Devin Townsend unveils his magnum prog opus, The Moth; and we remember the Clannad singer and harpist Moya Brennan, who sadly passed away in April.

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Bruce Soord, Crown Lands, Midge Ure, The Claypool Lennon Delirium, Crippled Black Phoenix, Dennis Atlas and Tusmørke tell us all about their new releases, and we review the new Yes studio album, Aurora, too!

Plus, we have a fantastic free sampler from Karisma Records in Norway and a Genesis art print too.

Also in Prog 170...

Moya Brennan - remembering the Clannad singer and harpist, who died in April, aged 73.

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Bruce Soord - the Pineapple Thief frontman ruminates on familial loss on Ghosts In The Park.

Hawkwind - how the space cadets took off with their 1970 self-titled debut.

Elder - Berlin-based US proggers hit gold with new album Through Zero.

Crown Lands - Canadian duo develop their own identity on Apocalypse.

Ed O'Brien - the Radiohead guitarist finds comfort in sound with his second solo album Blue Morpho.

Devin Townsend - Canadian prog polymath unleashes his magnum opus, The Moth!

The Claypool Lennon Delirium - Les Claypool and Sean Ono Lennon tackle AI on their kaleidoscopic concept LP.

Crippled Black Phoenix - genre-busting dark proggers look within on their latest, Sceaduhelm.

Dennis Atlas - current Toto keyboardist and co-vocalist Dennis Atlas reveals a love of prog on solo album Principle.

Midge Ure - looks back over his career with Slik, The Rich Kids, Thin Lizzy, Visage, Ultravox and a little thing called Live Aid, and discusses his latest LP.

Tusmørke - the band's Benediktator on a prog world full of Popol Vuh, Magma, Gentle Giant and birdwatching.

Plus reviews of new releases and reissues by Yes, Bruce Soord, Pink Floyd, Pallas, Crown Lands, Elder, Jethro Tull, Marillion, Angine de Poitrine, A.A. Williams,

Devin Townsend, Ed O’Brien, Kraftwerk, Adrian Belew and loads more!

And reviews of Winter’s End Festival and gigs by Gazpacho, Oliver Wakeman, Nordic Giants, Soft Machine, Fairport Convention and more.

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