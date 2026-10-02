Cool new prog from Steven Wilson, Annicke Shireen, Arabs In Aspic and more in Prog's brand new Tracks Of The Week

We're back with a brand new Tracks Of The Week! This week we've got another seven new and diverse slices of progressively inclined music for you to enjoy.

A massive well done to Bangalore prog trio Rainburn, whose track Confessions saw off stiff competition from Crown Lands and Lesoir to win last week's Tracks Of The Week.

The premise is simple - we've listened to a batch of new releases by bands falling under the progressive umbrella, and collated them together in one post for you - it makes it so much easier than having to dip in and out of various individual posts, doesn't it?

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The idea is to watch the videos (or listen if it's a stream), enjoy (or not) and also to vote for your favourite in the voting form at the bottom of this post. Couldn't be easier, could it? We'll be bringing you Tracks Of The Week, as the title implies, each week. Next week, we'll update you with this week's winner and present a host of new prog music for you to enjoy.

If you're a band and you want to be featured in Prog's Tracks Of The Week, send your video (as a YouTube link) or track embed, band photo (please, don't forget the photo!) and biog with quotes to us here.

STEVEN WILSON - ON CHAPEL SLOPE

Steven Wilson's upcoming ninth album, Requiem For A Village, gets a whole lot creepier with the video for the second single, On Chapel Slope. The video is clearly inspired by David Gladwell's from the cult 1975 folk horror film of the same name, in which an old man sees the dead rise from their graves in a rural English churchyard, in a representation of the modernisation of rural life.

That's echoed in the video, directed by Mike Bennion, and which features a village wedding with the central characters played by Wilson and his real-life partner Rotem; villagers rise eerily from the graveyard surrounding the church, with images of a nameless and decaying rural English village, which later extends to the attendees of the wedding itself, as Wilson's equally unsettling musical score swirls around.

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Steven Wilson - On Chapel Slope (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

ANNICKE SHIREEN - LOUD HAG

Better known for her work with Pure Reason Revolution and Heilung, Dutch musician Annicke Shireen will release her debut solo album, Delirium, on Friday November 13. She certainly brings the riffs to her first single, the enigmatic Loud Hag, reclaiming a term traditionally used to diminish women.

“Delirium is about the moment when the framework you have been living inside no longer fits," she explains. It’s the magic of the moment where we stop being acceptable and start becoming ourselves. I wanted to explore that uncomfortable space between losing control and finally taking the power back.

"I wanted to give words to the beauty of a mind that does not always move according to the expected rules. Rather than presenting fragmentation as something that needs to be fixed, I wanted to shed light on the wisdom, knowledge and power inside it. The songs of my debut album give shape to feelings of rage, grief, fear, euphoria and love, and I believe music is the best medium to speak from heart to heart.”

Annicke Shireen - Loud Hag (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

DIKAJEE - FRIAR'S LANTERN

Prog multi-instrumentalist Dikajee, or Olga Karpova as she was known to mum and dad, has shared a video for her latest single, the sweetly melodic and classy Friar's Lantern. The song is taken from her upcoming second album, The Frame, which is released on November 6, and features a guest appearance from Klone guitarist Guillaume Bernard.

“This song should probably be called Wondering Light because that’s what I’ve meant to describe, but I just loved that word combination," says Karpova. "This song is empowering, but at the same time it’s a type of song that you would sing to someone who is dying; you’re gonna be ok, it’s gonna be fine; like a reassurance to make the dying person avoid horror. At the same time, I’m picturing some ghosts of dreams that are probably dead somewhere inside you, but if you spend some time with yourself, reach out to your deep spirit, you may find that that kid who dared to dream, to laugh, to fall in love, to say yes to adventures is still there and that it’s never too late to live if you’re alive. I think this song is a sister of the previous track Home Of The Wind."

Dikajee - Friar's Lantern (feat. Guillaume Bernard) - YouTube Watch On

T.A.P. - A HOLE IN THE GROUND

T.A.P. is a Montreal musician, Michael Jobborn, who, after releasing his debut album, Paradigms, in 2022, joined forces with Mark Cook, with Fearful Symmetry guitarist Suzi James subsequently completing the core lineup for second album, Paradigms II, which has just been released. A selection of guest musicians also appear across the album: Chris Gill, Chris Messina, Steve Bonino, Gayle Ellett, Massimo Pieretti, Tenk van Dool, and it's Bonino's vocals you hear on the brooding A Hole In The Ground.

“This album has been in the works for three years now,” says Jobborn. “It has finally been released and we're hoping you all enjoy our music.”

T.A.P - A Hole in the Ground - YouTube Watch On

ARABS IN ASPIC - SISTE DANS

Norwegian prog rock quintet Arabs In Aspic originally began life as a Black Sabbath covers band, before dipping into more intriguing, progressively inclined sounds. Their Norwegian‑language album Sorgens kapittel will be released on what would have been the 50th birthday of the band's late keyboardist, acoustic guitarist and vocalist Stig Arve Kvam‑Jørgensen on Wednesday, October 21. He sadly died unexpectedly in 2025.

"The songs on Sorgens kapittel are written entirely in Norwegian, making the lyrics colourful and vivid for those who understand the language, and exotic for those who do not," the band say. "After more than 20 years at the forefront of Norwegian prog rock, the band continues its unique retro‑progressive sound."

Siste Dans (single edit) - YouTube Watch On

MAIAH WYNNE - GIRL DINNER

Envy Of None singer Maiah Wynne, an acclaimed songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, released her latest solo album, Into The Waves, through Kscope last week. It's her first release for the label, also home to Envy Of None, who, with guitarist Alex Lifeson somewhat preoccupied with a certain Rush tour, has given the other members time to flex their own musical wings. Wynne will debut her new songs at Smithfield Piano in London on October 14.

"There is so much I want to say and will say, but for now, this song is a tongue-in-cheek protest tune I wrote for a little cathartic release," says of new single Girl Dinner. "Playing this song on tour with the audience singing along was one of the most meaningful experiences I have ever had through music, and I tried to capture that feeling in the recording. Hopefully, it can be a moment of catharsis for those listening too. The more divided our world becomes, the more important it is for us to reconnect through any means we can. I think there is always hope to be found in a song."

Maiah Wynne - Girl Dinner - Official video (taken from the album Into The Waves) - YouTube Watch On

JOHN HOLDEN - A SILENT SPARK

UK progger John Holden releases his new studio album, Thresholds, today. To celebrate, he's released a new video for the track A Silent Spark, which features Karnataka vocalist Sertari turning in a haunting performance on vocals. The new album also features guest vocalists Sally Minnear and Peter Jones from Tiger Moth Tales and Camel.

"I’ll never forget standing inside the Anne Frank House," Holden says of the inspiration for A Silent Spark. "The rooms are small, the air still, but there’s a quiet presence. What struck me most wasn’t the tragedy, but the courage she held onto. The belief that people could be kind, even when kindness was rare. The song is my way of honouring that feeling. A distant voice of gentleness in a world that shouts more than it listens. A quiet prayer for a better world, one where compassion outshines cruelty and small acts of bravery matter. It’s a reminder that even in darkness, the spark of hope can survive."