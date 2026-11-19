Previously unseen footage of Led Zeppelin performing at New York's legendary Madison Square Garden in 1977 has been shared online.

The footage, filmed by Zeppelin fan Jeff Ballenberg, who has uploaded it to the ledzepfilm YouTube channel, captures Jimmy Page, Robert Plant, John Paul Jones and John Bonham onstage on June 11, 1977, the fourth of the English band's six sold-out shows at the Manhattan arena.



The footage focusses on the first half of Zeppelin's performance on the night, and features snippets of songs including The Song Remains the Same, Nobody's Fault But Mine, In My Time of Dying, The Battle of Evermore, Kashmir and more.



Jeff Ballenberg has given an interview to the LedZepNews website, revealing how he came to shoot the show, which he attended with three friends from Long Island.



"I was 17," he recalls, "and although I had seen other concerts in NY before, Led Zeppelin was the first superstar heavy rock show that I went to... I was bringing in a Super 8 movie camera, so I was preoccupied worrying about getting it into the venue and what my recourse would be if it was confiscated. It was my dad’s camera.



“I’ll never forget smuggling it in. I am tall and I wore a jacket that I was able to slide the camera up the sleeve of the jacket to my wrist. At the entry, I looked for the shortest security guard screening people and got in that line. I simply approached them and raised my arms and they checked my body but never felt my arms. Easy! During the show, I was super paranoid about getting caught filming so I was always looking for well lit moments when an usher was not by me. Hence, no complete songs filmed.



"The films were kept in a box that I kept with my parents," he adds. "Over the last few decades I had them in a box in my garage and I’m so happy they have been lovingly restored and proud to share them with the mighty Led Zeppelin community."

Watch the footage below.

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[NEW] Led Zeppelin - Live in New York, NY (June 11th, 1977) - Super 8 film (Source 2) - YouTube Watch On

Earlier this year, more than 80 minutes of historic footage of Led Zeppelin playing Bath Festival on June 28th, 1970, was shared on the ledzepfilm channel.



The footage, which captured Led Zeppelin at an early career crossroads, has become a holy grail among Led Zeppelin fans.

"It’s historically very important," Dave Lewis, editor of Led Zeppelin's Tight But Loose fanzine, told Classic Rock in 2017. "It was a turning point for the band – their biggest UK show, five encores, great reviews, the first time they played acoustically (they played That’s The Way, from Led Zep III) and it set them up for the rest of their career, really."