Voyage 35 share new reworking of Porcupine Tree classic Even Less

Porcupine Tree offshoot Voyage 35, the band spearheaded by former bassist Colin Edwin and live guitarist John Wesley, have shared a video for their new re-working of Even Less, originally from 1999's Lightbulb Sun album.

The pair formed the band to perform Porcupine Tree material rarely heard in the live arena these days and will be touring Europe and the UK in September. Earlier this year, they announced that they had been joined by Edwin's O.R.k. bandmate, keyboard player Lorenzo Esposito Fornasari, better known as 'Lef', and drummer Alessandro Vagnoni, who himself has performed with O.R.k., deputising on occasion for Pat Mastelloto.

“This is no idle thought, this is a chance to re-explore and re-immerse ourselves fully in a set of material that many people have expressed a desire to hear and see live again," says Edwin. "With a view to both honouring and elevating the original spirit, with a fresh new energy, a few new flavours and some serious talent alongside us.”

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"I realised deep inside that I really missed playing that music, so an opportunity to go out with Colin and an amazing set of musicians to perform music I deeply cared about was not something I was going to miss," adds Wesley. "Bringing that music to fans that care about it as I do will be a mutual pleasure.”

You can see the full list of live dates below.

Even Less - Voyage 35 - YouTube Watch On

Sep 4: ITA Revislate 2Days Prog + 1 Festival

Sep 8: GER Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal

Sep 10: NED Utrect Tivoli Vredenburg

Sep 11: NED Uden De Pul

Sep 12: NED Zoetermeer De Boerderij

Sep 15: UK O2 Bristol Academy

Sep 16: UK London Shepherd's Bush Empire

Sep 17: UK Manchester O2 Ritz

Sep 18: UK Newcastle The Grove

Sep 19: UK Glasgow Classic Grand

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