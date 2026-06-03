Voyage 35 share new reworking of Porcupine Tree classic Even Less
Former Porcupine Tree alumni Colin Edwin and John Wesley will take Voyage 35 on tour throughout the EU and UK in September
Porcupine Tree offshoot Voyage 35, the band spearheaded by former bassist Colin Edwin and live guitarist John Wesley, have shared a video for their new re-working of Even Less, originally from 1999's Lightbulb Sun album.
The pair formed the band to perform Porcupine Tree material rarely heard in the live arena these days and will be touring Europe and the UK in September. Earlier this year, they announced that they had been joined by Edwin's O.R.k. bandmate, keyboard player Lorenzo Esposito Fornasari, better known as 'Lef', and drummer Alessandro Vagnoni, who himself has performed with O.R.k., deputising on occasion for Pat Mastelloto.
“This is no idle thought, this is a chance to re-explore and re-immerse ourselves fully in a set of material that many people have expressed a desire to hear and see live again," says Edwin. "With a view to both honouring and elevating the original spirit, with a fresh new energy, a few new flavours and some serious talent alongside us.”
"I realised deep inside that I really missed playing that music, so an opportunity to go out with Colin and an amazing set of musicians to perform music I deeply cared about was not something I was going to miss," adds Wesley. "Bringing that music to fans that care about it as I do will be a mutual pleasure.”
You can see the full list of live dates below.
Voyage 35 EU and UK tour dates
Sep 4: ITA Revislate 2Days Prog + 1 Festival
Sep 8: GER Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal
Sep 10: NED Utrect Tivoli Vredenburg
Sep 11: NED Uden De Pul
Sep 12: NED Zoetermeer De Boerderij
Sep 15: UK O2 Bristol Academy
Sep 16: UK London Shepherd's Bush Empire
Sep 17: UK Manchester O2 Ritz
Sep 18: UK Newcastle The Grove
Sep 19: UK Glasgow Classic Grand
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Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.
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