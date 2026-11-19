Coheed And Cambria’s Claudio Sanchez releases debut solo track Burnout: “A therapeutic exercise in taking a moment for yourself”:
It’s a case of the-same-but-different for the Amory Wars creator, who’s now a little more personal and direct than he’s been in the past
Claudio Sanchez has released a video for his debut solo song Burnout.
While the track inevitably contains elements of his work with Coheed And Cambria – notably his trademark vocals and woah-woah singalongs – he’s definitely exploring slightly different approaches.
And the subject matter is a lot more direct than much of his catalogue. “Life has a funny way of burning you out on the things you love the most,” he explains.
“‘I lost the beat to a song I once knew and I can't find the tempo in these fucking cement shoes’ might be an aggressive way of putting it – but this song is actually a therapeutic exercise in recognising when it’s time to take a moment for yourself.”
While there’s no detail yet on whether a solo album is on the way, Sanchez will deliver three solo shows in January – the Bearsville Theatre, Woodstock, NY on the 15th; the Space Ballroom, Hamden, CT on the 16th; and the Bowery Ballroom, New York, on the 17th.
Whatever’s next, Sanchez isn’t the kind of artist who stands still – and he’s certainly able to remove himself from the world of The Amory Wars, in which most of Coheed’s material has always been set.
“I wish I’d been mature enough to be open about the origins of the story 20 years ago and explain how it connects to myself and my experiences,” he told Classic Rock in 2025, “but back then I was just too introverted and shy. I really didn’t know how to communicate.”
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He added: “I’m in my late forties and I’ve watched family members pass away. I’m starting to realise the end might be just around the corner. I began considering what would happen to my wife Sandra if I passed away, or the other way around. The realisation that life is not for ever made me very sad.“
Not only is one-time online news editor Martin an established rock journalist and drummer, but he’s also penned several books on music history, including SAHB Story: The Tale of the Sensational Alex Harvey Band, a band he once managed, and the best-selling Apollo Memories about the history of the legendary and infamous Glasgow Apollo. Martin has written for Classic Rock and Prog and at one time had written more articles for Louder than anyone else (we think he's second now). He’s appeared on TV and when not delving into all things music, can be found travelling along the UK’s vast canal network.
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