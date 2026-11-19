Claudio Sanchez has released a video for his debut solo song Burnout.

While the track inevitably contains elements of his work with Coheed And Cambria – notably his trademark vocals and woah-woah singalongs – he’s definitely exploring slightly different approaches.

And the subject matter is a lot more direct than much of his catalogue. “Life has a funny way of burning you out on the things you love the most,” he explains.

Claudio Sanchez "Burnout" [Official] - YouTube Watch On

“‘I lost the beat to a song I once knew and I can't find the tempo in these fucking cement shoes’ might be an aggressive way of putting it – but this song is actually a therapeutic exercise in recognising when it’s time to take a moment for yourself.”

While there’s no detail yet on whether a solo album is on the way, Sanchez will deliver three solo shows in January – the Bearsville Theatre, Woodstock, NY on the 15th; the Space Ballroom, Hamden, CT on the 16th; and the Bowery Ballroom, New York, on the 17th.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whatever’s next, Sanchez isn’t the kind of artist who stands still – and he’s certainly able to remove himself from the world of The Amory Wars, in which most of Coheed’s material has always been set.

“I wish I’d been mature enough to be open about the origins of the story 20 years ago and explain how it connects to myself and my experiences,” he told Classic Rock in 2025, “but back then I was just too introverted and shy. I really didn’t know how to communicate.”

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He added: “I’m in my late forties and I’ve watched family members pass away. I’m starting to realise the end might be just around the corner. I began considering what would happen to my wife Sandra if I passed away, or the other way around. The realisation that life is not for ever made me very sad.“