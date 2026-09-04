Get a unique, crystal-clear double-vinyl version of Rick Wakeman's new album and a signed issue of Prog here!

Prog has teamed up with Rick Wakeman and Snapper Music to celebrate the release of his great new Return To The Red Planet album, the follow-up to 2020's critically acclaimed The Red Planet, to bring you this special, limited-edition bundle

You can get the brand-new issue of Prog featuring Rick on the front cover, signed personally by Rick, along with a crystal-clear double vinyl edition of Return To The Red Planet!

There are only 100 of these bundles available. Don't miss out. Order your bundle here!

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Inside the new issue of Prog, Rick says of the new album, "Space exploration is necessary in the same way as the days of Vasco da Gama, Columbus and the big ships,” he states. “We’re a race of explorers; we do it because we need to.

“Not in my lifetime, but maybe in my great-grandchildren's lifetime, they’re going to land on Mars. If there’s any form of reincarnation, I’d like to come back and know what happens.”

The new issue of Prog also features Steves Hackett and Rothery on their The Roaring Waves collaboration; a look at how Gentle Giant made 1973’s In A Glass House; John Mitchell explains why it’s time to say goodbye to Lonely Robot and Haken talk for the first time since Charlie Griffiths and Conner Green left the band.

Plus Can’s Irmin Schmidt, North Sea Echoes, Long Earth, Ozric Tentacles, Tom Penaguin, Protest The Hero, Pete Roth Trio and more...

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Order your exclusive Rick Wakeman bundle here!