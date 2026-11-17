What makes a great James Bond theme song? The 25 canonical films featuring Ian Fleming’s super-spy have borne tunes which vary in genre, tone and intensity, but they share one thing in common: each embodies at least one of the characteristics that make 007 the icon he is.

Some, such as Shirley Bassey’s Goldfinger and Carly Simon’s Nobody Does It Better, have the same sophistication. Chris Cornell’s You Know My Name matches the franchise’s penchant for dick-kicking action, while Adele’s Skyfall is a truly cinema-worthy epic. As Robert Pattinson suits up for Bond 26, here are Louder’s suggestions for rock acts who could not just fit the same criteria, but excel in the process.

Pulp

Jarvis Cocker’s anti-Britpop stars almost scored the opening titles of 1997’s Tomorrow Never Dies, until Sheryl Crow pipped them to the post. Their 2002 breakup and on-again, off-again reunions prevented them from having another go, but following the release of last year’s comeback album More, the Sheffielders deserve to re-enter the running. With swaying, dramatic tracks like This Is Hardcore and My Sex now in their canon, no one can say they wouldn’t do a good job.

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Serj Tankian

As System Of A Down continue to do anything except make a new album, frontman Serj Tankian has nurtured a multimedia career all his own. He’s proved he has the pipes for a possible Bond crossover again and again, whether it’s been through System’s magnificent Holy Mountains or his solo triumph Empty Walls. The most compelling evidence came in 2019, though, when he unleashed his wobbling wail on an orchestral version of The Rains Of Castamere, the theme of House Lannister in the Game Of Thrones TV series.

Evanescence

Amy Lee has got one of the most powerful voices in the modern rock scene. That alone should make Evanescence, the goth-tinged metal act she’s led since she was 13, a Bond-calibre prospect. On top of that, the band have never shied away from putting blockbuster-scale bombast into their songs, as evidenced by the fact that Bring Me To Life and My Immortal enjoyed pride of place in 2004 superhero tentpole DareDevil. The film sucked, but the soundtrack was stellar.

Einar Solberg

Putting Einar on a Bond soundtrack would be the ultimate full-circle moment. The Leprous singer has made no bones about how much the franchise influenced his tastes, and it’s obvious with his latest solo album Vox Occulta, where he howls over sweeping strings and sports a tux on the front cover. With a handful of songs featuring the Norwegian Radio Orchestra, it’s proof that he can balance the class and exhilaration long at the core of the character.

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Deftones

With Pattinson starring and Denis Villeneuve (Dune, Blade Runner 2049) directing, there’s a strong chance that the next film will pull Bond to a darker, more twisted place. If that ends up being the case, then Deftones would be a top-shelf pick. Even though they have their share of high-octane songs, there’s always been an introverted gloom to Chino Moreno’s voice, epitomised on the likes of Be Quiet And Drive (Far Away) and Entombed. It would set a beautifully bleak tone.

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Radiohead

Like Pulp, Radiohead were in line for a Bond boost before falling at the final hurdle. Their single Spectre may not have made the 2015 entry of the same name, but there’s still an undeniable sense of dread to much of their work – and it would sound right at home in a possibly apocalyptic spy thriller. The idea of a down-and-out Bond having his lowest ebb accompanied by Exit Music (For A Film) or Street Spirit (Fade Out), then rising back up and conquering the baddie sounds pretty awesome.

Ulver

Ulver can do it all. That’s not an exaggeration, either. Since forming in Oslo 35 years ago, Kristoffer Rygg’s collective have tried their hand at black metal, post-rock, soundtracks, ambient music, synthpop and more, and nailed all of it. For a Bond credits sequence, the dark yet immense pop of their Assassination Of Julius Caesar to Liminal Animals era would be perfect, as catchy as it is serious. Heck, if the atmospherics of latest album Neverland are anything to go by, they’d nail the rest of the score, as well.

Chelsea Wolfe

Chelsea Wolfe combines rock, folk and doom metal into one hypnotic whole. With her sensitive, high-pitched singing – usually underscored by keys or guitar chords from collaborator Ben Chisholm – and her capacity for stirring cries, the US singer/songwriter could easily shine in the same realm as Adele’s Skyfall or Tina Turner’s Goldeneye. She’d also fit whatever tone the next film strives for, as she excites on her track Twin Fawn, disturbs on Dusk and soothes on Deranged For Rock And Roll.

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Emma Ruth Rundle

A sensitive, introspective singer/songwriter proudly tied to the underground, it’s hard to imagine a mainstream project seeking out Emma Ruth Rundle. But, over a dynamic and often tear-jerking career, the Californian has telegraphed that she should be massive. It feels like there’s nothing her tortured voice can’t handle, be it textured rock or sparse piano compositions. The fact that she fully explored each of those things on her last two albums – this year’s These Killing Times and 2021’s Engine Of Hell, respectively – says everything about her range.

Kalandra

The youngest band on this list, Kalandra debuted in 2020 but have already shown their cinematic potential. The Norse-inspired folk/prog rockers soundtracked an expansion of the videogame Kingdom Two Crowns in 2022, and singer Katrine Stenbekk is a go-to voice for famed composer Bear McCreary, with a spot on his God Of War Laufey score lined up for next year. Latest album The Other Side demonstrates their dream-like appeal, so it’s easy to imagine them making an immersive opening to whatever Bond does next.

Muse

Honestly, much of the reason Matt Bellamy’s rockers are here is because we love the idea of R-Patz reuniting with their music, almost 20 years after Supermassive Black Hole soundtracked a famous scene in Twilight. However, knowing winks aside, the band have a no-holds-barred approach to stadium rock that would invigorate an audience from the off. After the cacophonous riffs in Hysteria or Time Is Running Out, who wouldn’t be ready for a body-stacking action spectacle?