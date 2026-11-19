Brian Eno has amassed around 13,000 pieces of music that he abandoned and forgot about – but at last he’s beginning to appreciate his own unreleased archive.

In an essay regarding the recent reissues of 2001’s Drawn From Life and 2005’s Another Day On Earth, he reveals that he’s started listening back to material he’d previously regarded as worthless, and realised his judgement had been skewed at the time.

Detailing his work ethic, which involves spending many hours alone in a custom-coloured studio without windows, Eno writes: “Every few days I made a compilation CD of the work I was doing. I called those ‘running CDs.’

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I still have all those running CDs, and listening to them later made me aware of something important. Some of the pieces were worked on several times, and what is noticeable is that the last versions of pieces aren’t necessarily the best. I have examples of songs which started out raw and skeletal and yet sound more interesting than in their later versions where more flesh had grown on the bones.

I always remind myself of film director Luis Bunuel’s quote: ‘Every object obscures another.’ When you add something you risk reducing the visibility and power of something already there. Of course since recordings – at least the kind I make – are often built up over an extended period of days, weeks and even months and years, there’s often a temptation to ‘refresh’ the listening experience by adding some new spice to it. But if you do that, remember Bunuel.”

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He continues: “I learned from these CDs that my judgement during the process of making something could be quite unreliable. It’s a bit like cooking: by the time it’s ready you’re sort of bored with it. I often find, hidden deep in my archive, something I started and then abandoned as hopeless suddenly sounding new and interesting.”

Eno reports that longtime collaborator Peter Chilvers created a software archive system which “can play random sections of specifiable length from randomly chosen pieces, one right after the other, until the cows come home. Quite often something will jump out, something I made one evening in 1992 or 2017, never listened to again and then forgot about. These return as gifts from the past.”

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While he doesn’t say whether his new listening method has resulted in archive material being reused, or whether he’s planning to go in that direction, he observes: “Once I’ve released something I generally move on to something new, and don’t listen much to what I’ve done earlier.”

Referring to the recent reissues, he adds: “These two albums also return as gifts from the past.”

The 2026 versions of Drawn From Life and Another Day On Earth are on sale now.