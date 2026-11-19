Finland's dark prog quintet Swallow The Sun have teamed up with extravagant Canadian prog duo Crown Lands for a brand new single, Night Behind The Night. It's the first new music from Swallow The Sun since 2024's Shining, which won the band a Finnish Grammy (Emma-gaala).

"Night Behind The Night is a requiem for a broken dream,” says Swallow The Sun founder and guitarist Juha Raivio. “It’s a deeply emotional song written about the last golden sunset, a hill and a willow tree. We are hugely honoured to have the amazing Canadian prog rockers Crown Lands featuring on this with us."

"It’s such an honour and a privilege to be on this song, providing vocals, synth and guitar on it," the Canadian duo add. "It’s something that we don’t take lightly; it’s an honour. It’s a beautiful piece, and we hope that you like it.”

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“I found this amazing band not that long ago, and as a big Rush fan I absolutely fell in love with their music," Raivio adds. "I haven’t felt this excitement with new music or a band in years. I also feel a deep connection with these guys for trusting and going their own way. I absolutely love what they are doing.”

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“I heard it clearly in my mind. Cody’s amazing singing voice and Kevin adding some guitars and Moog would bring this very unexpected 70’s vibe. Cody and Mikko (Kotamäki) have totally different spectrums of their singing voices, so it was exactly what I wanted to blend in this song. I wondered what it would sound like if Led Zeppelin, Rush, and Toto did a metal song, and this is truly the result of that. It turned out perfect!”

Night Behind The Night is Swallow The Sun's first release for new label, Mascot Records' Music Theories Reclordings label.

Swallow The Sun - Night Behind The Night (feat. Crown Lands) (Official Lyric Video) - YouTube Watch On