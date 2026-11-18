When Phil Collins’ ex-wife Jill began looking into the memorabilia that remained after their marriage ended in 1994, she suggested that instead of continuing to gather dust at home, they could be put to better use.

The result is a collection of hundreds of items, which will be auctioned tomorrow (November 19) via Juliens in aid of the King’s Trust (formerly the Prince’s Trust). Collins was its first patron starting in 1984.

Among the lots are a used snare drum from the 70s and 80s ($17,500/£13,300), the outfit he wore at Live Aid ($50,000/£38,000), a suit he word on TV tec show Miami Vice ($1,000/£760), used drumsticks ($2,500/£1,900) and a gold award for sales of In The Air Tonight ($4,000/£3,040).

Collins’ Live Aid and Miami Vice outfits (Image credit: Juliens Auctions)

Other items include a signed sketch of a concert taking place, as used on a Trust t-shirt, a stage-worn striped tie, a pair of tour jackets from Genesis and Robert Plant road trips, lyrics sheets. a range of Genesis sales awards.

A signed and used Mark Knopfler guitar is priced at $22,500 (£17,100), while a Matt Bellamy guitar and a Nile Rodgers guitar are both currently at $2,000 (£1,520).

(Image credit: Juliens Auctions)

“This is great because it’s going to something that he feels passionate about, and it will allow fans of his music to own a little bit of him,” Jill tells People. “Every one of the items has a story.”

She recalls: “I was like, ‘Right, I think that the best option for this, instead of me being caretaker of all this, is to do something positive with it and honor Phil’s musical legacy.’ When I contacted him, I said, ‘Look – there’s all this stuff here why don’t we do it for the King’s Trust?’ And he said, ‘That’s the only way you can do it.’”

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Collins will never forget the disaster of Led Zeppelin’s appearance at the US side of Live Aid as he stood in for late drummer John Bonham. “I know the wheels are falling off from early on in the set," he wrote in 2016 memoir Not Dead Yet. “I can’t hear Robert clearly from where I’m sat, but I can hear enough to know that he’s not on top of his game. Ditto Jimmy.”

He adds: “If I could have left that stage, I would have left, halfway through Stairway, if not earlier. But imagine the coverage of that? Walking off during The Second Coming? Who the fuck does Collins think he is? Geldof really would have had something to swear about.”