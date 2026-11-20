Carlos Santana has added a run of North American shows to Santana's Planet of Free Will Global Tour.

The new dates are in addition to a run of European dates announced last month and the band's ongoing Las Vegas residency, and begin on February 23 at the Yaamava Theater in Highland, CA, on February. The schedule ends on April 10 at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in Atlantic City NJ, on April 10.

A ticket pre-sale for the new dates is currently underway, while the general sale begins Friday, November 20th at 10am local time.

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A new European date has also been added, at the Icónica Santalucía Sevilla Festival in Seville, Spain on July 7. Full dates below.

"Our intention, motives and purpose is to awaken a deeper awareness that this is the Planet of Free Will, and that each of us has the power to choose unity over division, harmony over conflict, and love over fear," says Santana. "At every Santana concert, we bring and share unity, harmony, and oneness with every note and we remind everyone that we have the free will to choose a higher consciousness and live for the highest good of all."

Carlos Santana: Planet of Free Will Global Tour 2027

Feb 23: Highland Yaamava Theater, CA

Feb 25: San Francisco The Fillmore, CA

Feb 27: San Francisco The Fillmore, CA

Feb 28: San Francisco The Fillmore, CA

Mar 26: Hanover The HALL at Live!, MD

Mar 27: Bethlehem Wind Creek Event Center, PA

Mar 29: Pittsburgh Citizens Live at The Wylie, PA

Mar 31: Windsor The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor, ON

Apr 01: Niagara Falls OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino, ON

Apr 03: Boston MGM Music Hall at Fenway, MA

Apr 04: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Apr 06: New York Radio City Music Hall, NY

Apr 07: Lancaster American Music Theatre, PA

Apr 09: Verona Turning Stone Resort Casino, NY

Apr 10: Atlantic City Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, NJ

Jun 30: London The O2, UK

Jul 04: Seville Icónica Santalucía Sevilla Festival, Spain

Jul 07: Paris Accor Arena, France

Jul 08: Kestenholz Festival St. Peter, Switzerland

Jul 10: Monchengladbach SparkassenPark, Germany

Jul 14: Wiesbaden Brita Arena, Germany

Jul 17: Pordenone Capitale italiana della Cultura, Italy

Jul 18: Lucca Summer Festival, Italy

Jul 21: Klam Burg Clam, Austria

Jul 22: Slavkov u Brna Zamecka Zahrada, Czech Republic

Jul 24: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

Jul 25: Halle Freilichtbuehne Peissnitz, Germany

Jul 28: Oslo Spektrum, Norway

Jul 31: Helsinki Kaivopuisto Blues, Finland

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An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live residency 2027

Jan 20: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV

Jan 21: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV

Jan 23: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV

Jan 24: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV

Jan 27: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV

Jan 28: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV

Jan 30: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV

Jan 31: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV

May 12: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV

May 13: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV

May 15: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV

May 16: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV

May 19: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV

May 20: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV

May 22: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV

May 23: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV

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