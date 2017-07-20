The Top 10 Albums Of 1992

Alice In Chains - Dirt

Heavy, bleak and brutally self-lacerating, Dirt was AIC’s epic junkie confessional. Sadly, it’d prove all too prophetic for Layne Staley.

Darkthrone - A Blaze In The Northern Sky

Mayhem and Emperor grabbed the headlines, but Darkthrone cornered True Black Metal with their undiluted second album.

Faith No More - Angel Dust

The most inventive album from the most inventive band of the 90s – forget funk-metal, Faith No More were doing something else entirely.

Iron Maiden - Fear Of The Dark

Bruce capped his original run with Iron Maiden’s finest album of the 90s. The title track remains one of the great crowd pleasers and a live staple.

Kyuss - Blues For The Red Sun

What Black Sabbath would sound like if they’d grown up in the desert. Although it was dubbed ‘stoner rock’, there was nothing flaky about it.

Megadeth - Countdown To Extinction

Metallica were the people’s thrash band, but Megadeth were the connoisseur’s choice, and this was their second classic album in a row.

Ministry - Psalm 69

Al Jourgensen took industrial metal overground on Ministry’s batshit crazy, steel-plated magnum opus. Evidently, for Al, the drugs did work.

Pantera - Vulgar Display Of Power

The Texans’ breakthrough, and the album that singlehandedly fought off the grunge hordes. A fist in the face of anyone who wrote off metal

Rage Against The Machine - Rage Against The Machine

Rage’s debut was a Molotov cocktail exploding in the face of popular culture. Twenty five years on, its flames still burn brightly.

Rollins Band - The End Of Silence

The record that took Rollins from hardcore punk renaissance man to bona fide alt-rock icon. Taut, ferocious, withering – like Hank himself.

