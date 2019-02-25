Watch an actual washing machine lose its shit to Deicide’s Homage For Satan

Just when you think you’ve seen everything the internet has to offer, up pops something so genius it leaves you flat on your ass laughing.

Some joker has set a video of a malfunctioning washing machine to the soundtrack of Deicide’s mighty Homage For Satan. The steam that’s pumping out of it as the death metal OGs rumble into the 2006 track is funny enough, but the moment when someone lobs a breezeblock into the machine just as the songs kicks up a gear is pure comedy gold.

You can watch the video below, courtesy of the good people at the Santiago Metal Festival.

Once you’ve stopped laughing, head over to the Santiago Metal Festival FB page and check out what they’re up to.