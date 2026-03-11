Ghostly keychains, vinyl box sets & classic tees: Ditch the chocolates and discover an alternative take on Mother's Day gifts
Mother's Day takes place on March 15 and if you're struggling for a present, I've picked out a pile of rock and metal-themed gifts that are far from boring
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
This year's Mother's Day takes place on Sunday, March 15, but rather than go down the usual flowers and chocolates route, why not pick out something with a bit of a rock and metal edge instead?
I've picked out a pile of present ideas that will hopefully give you some inspiration when it comes to choosing a great gift for your mother, and that includes a cracking Slayer vinyl box set, a Megadeth blanket, vampire tear candles, skull-emblazoned cushion covers and a timeless AC/DC t-shirt that's available in a range of sizes and colours.
It's also worth noting that in the UK, Amazon are currently holding their Spring Deal Days shopping event that runs right through until March 16, giving you plenty more gift options for Mother's Day.
Read more
- Best gifts for metalheads: Heavy-duty gift ideas
- Gifts for Ozzy and Sabbath fans: Check out our top picks
- Present ideas for Iron Maiden fans: T-shirts, vinyl & more
- 12 must-read music books: Ozzy, Lemmy, Slash!
The latest news, features and interviews direct to your inbox, from the global home of alternative music.
Scott has spent 37 years in newspapers, magazines and online as an editor, production editor, sub-editor, designer, writer and reviewer. Scott joined our news desk in 2014 before moving into e-commerce in 2020. Scott maintains Louder’s buyer’s guides, highlights deals, and reviews headphones, speakers, earplugs and more. Over the last 12 years, Scott has written more than 11,500 articles across Louder, Classic Rock, Metal Hammer and Prog. He's previously written for publications including IGN, Sunday Mirror, Daily Record and The Herald, covering everything from news and features, to tech reviews, video games, travel and whisky. Scott's favourite bands are Fields Of The Nephilim, The Cure, New Model Army, All About Eve, The Mission, Cocteau Twins, Drab Majesty, Marillion and Rush.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.