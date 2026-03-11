Ghostly keychains, vinyl box sets & classic tees: Ditch the chocolates and discover an alternative take on Mother's Day gifts

This year's Mother's Day takes place on Sunday, March 15, but rather than go down the usual flowers and chocolates route, why not pick out something with a bit of a rock and metal edge instead?

I've picked out a pile of present ideas that will hopefully give you some inspiration when it comes to choosing a great gift for your mother, and that includes a cracking Slayer vinyl box set, a Megadeth blanket, vampire tear candles, skull-emblazoned cushion covers and a timeless AC/DC t-shirt that's available in a range of sizes and colours.

It's also worth noting that in the UK, Amazon are currently holding their Spring Deal Days shopping event that runs right through until March 16, giving you plenty more gift options for Mother's Day.