Jump To:

Ghostly keychains, vinyl box sets & classic tees: Ditch the chocolates and discover an alternative take on Mother's Day gifts

Features
By ( Louder ) published

Mother's Day takes place on March 15 and if you're struggling for a present, I've picked out a pile of rock and metal-themed gifts that are far from boring

Mother&#039;s Day gifts - main image
(Image credit: Future)
Jump To:

This year's Mother's Day takes place on Sunday, March 15, but rather than go down the usual flowers and chocolates route, why not pick out something with a bit of a rock and metal edge instead?

I've picked out a pile of present ideas that will hopefully give you some inspiration when it comes to choosing a great gift for your mother, and that includes a cracking Slayer vinyl box set, a Megadeth blanket, vampire tear candles, skull-emblazoned cushion covers and a timeless AC/DC t-shirt that's available in a range of sizes and colours.

It's also worth noting that in the UK, Amazon are currently holding their Spring Deal Days shopping event that runs right through until March 16, giving you plenty more gift options for Mother's Day.

Read more

Scott Munro
Scott Munro
Louder e-commerce editor

Scott has spent 37 years in newspapers, magazines and online as an editor, production editor, sub-editor, designer, writer and reviewer. Scott joined our news desk in 2014 before moving into e-commerce in 2020. Scott maintains Louder’s buyer’s guides, highlights deals, and reviews headphones, speakers, earplugs and more. Over the last 12 years, Scott has written more than 11,500 articles across Louder, Classic Rock, Metal Hammer and Prog. He's previously written for publications including IGN, Sunday Mirror, Daily Record and The Herald, covering everything from news and features, to tech reviews, video games, travel and whisky. Scott's favourite bands are Fields Of The Nephilim, The Cure, New Model Army, All About Eve, The Mission, Cocteau Twins, Drab Majesty, Marillion and Rush.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Back To Top