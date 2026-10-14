Steve Hackett announces Best of Genesis and Solo Gems North American tour

Steve Hackett has announced a North American tour. The former Genesis man, who completed a short run of Best Of Genesis & Solo Gems dates in Florida earlier this year before embarking on the annual Cruise to the Edge, resumed the tour in the UK earlier this month.

The new run of dates will kick off on April 10 at the Centre Stage Theater in Atlanta, GA, and finish on May 6 at the Palais Montcalm in Québec, QC. Ticket presales begin today (October 14), with the general sale kicking off on Friday. Full dates below.

"I'll be bringing this thrilling new show out in 2027 to celebrate the very best of Genesis, including the biggest fan favourites, as well as solo classics," says Hackett. "To kick off, we'll hit the East Coast to the Midwest in April. Get your tickets early... it will be a blast!"

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Hackett, who will also perform on Cruise To The Edge in 2027 alongside Yes, Kansas, John Wetton and others, will rerelease his 2012 album Genesis Revisited II on vinyl next month.

The album, which features contributions from Wetton, Neal Morse, Steven Wilson, Jakko Jakszyk, Nic Kershaw, Mikael Åkerfeldt and others, includes versions of many Genesis classics, including Supper’s Ready, The Musical Box and The Return of the Giant Hogweed. It's available to pre-order now.

Steve Hackett: Best Of Genesis & Solo Gems tour

Oct 14: Birmingham Symphony Hall

Oct 16: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Oct 18: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Oct 20: Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Oct 21: Gateshead Glasshouse

Oct 23: York Barbican

Oct 24: Liverpool Philharmonic

Oct 26: London Royal Albert Hall

Nov 12: Turin Teatro Colosseo, Italy

Nov 13: Legnano Cinema Teatro Galleria, Italy

Nov 14: Bassano del Grappa Palabassano, Italy

Nov 16: Florence Teatro Cartiere Carrara, Italy

Nov 17: Rome Teatro Brancaccio, Italy

Feb 05: Fletching Trading Boundaries, UK

Feb 06: Fletching Trading Boundaries, UK

Feb 07: Fletching Trading Boundaries, UK

Apr 10: Atlanta Center Stage Theater, GA

Apr 13: Washington Warner Theatre, DC

Apr 15: Collingswood Scottish Rite Auditorium, NJ

Apr 16: Collingswood Scottish Rite Auditorium, NJ

Apr 17: Lansdowne Theater, PA

Apr 19: Ridgefield Playhouse, CT

Apr 20: Ridgefield Playhouse, CT

Apr 21: New York The Town Hall, NY

Apr 23: Albany The Egg, Hart Theatre, NY

Apr 24: Boston Berklee Performance Center, MA

Apr 27: Akron Goodyear Theater, OH

Apr 28: Buffalo UB Center for the Arts, NY

Apr 29: Ithaca State Theatre of Ithaca, NY

May 01: Toronto Massey Hall, ON

May 02: Ottawa Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Ottawa, ON

May 04: Montréal Théâtre St-Denis, QC

May 06: Québec Palais Montcalm, QC

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