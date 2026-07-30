After spending time in local groups such as The Reasons Why, White Clover and Proto-Kaw, Kerry Livgren (guitar), Steve Walsh (vocals/keyboards), Robby Steinhardt (vocals/violin), Phil Ehart (drums), Dave Hope (bass) and Rich Williams (guitar) came together as the established Kansas line-up in 1973.

It was pretty evident that this Midwestern US rock band were different from the rest. No other US band throughout the 70s flirted with prog rock like Kansas did. Early Journey were more fusion; Styx, despite initial prog flourishes, had succumbed to balladry and Lady by 1973; Starcastle were always a bit more pomp rock.

In 1974, debut album Kansas hinted at where the band were headed. Then, with Song For America and Masque, they spread their prog wings with lengthy musical suites that combined melodic rock, orchestral arrangements and odd time signatures. 1976’s extraordinary Leftoverture really made its mark, via the US hit Carry On Wayward Son.

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The momentum continued with Point Of Know Return and its hit single Dust In The Wind, and by 1978 the band were one of America’s major concert draws. But it didn’t last. As the likes of Journey, Styx and Foreigner embraced AOR, Kansas seemed to be falling behind. Audio-Visions, in 1980, was more AOR in direction and, with Livgren and Hope having converted to Christianity, more religious lyrically.

It was too much for Walsh, who quit. He was replaced by Christian singer John Elefante for Vinyl Confessions and the aptly titled Drastic Measures. Kansas disbanded on New Year’s Eve 1983 at the end of a tour. Walsh, Williams and Ehart regrouped in 1985 with guitarist Steve Morse and bassist Billy Greer for the impressive Power, but the subsequent In The Spirit Of Things was a flop.

By the early 90s Kansas were a low-key outfit as alternative music held sway. An unstable line-up and lacklustre live albums did little to improve things. Then when the original members reunited for 2000’s excellent Somewhere To Elsewhere it was the closest they’d come to recapturing their signature sound of the 70s. More line-up changes followed, and two more albums appeared: 2016's well-received The Prelude Implicit, and 2020's expansive The Absence of Presence.

Still a major touring draw in the US – albeit accompanied by a bewildering number of further lineup adjustments – Kansas remain 70s America’s finest progressive exponents.

Leftoverture (Epic, 1976) Probably the most successful Kansas album ever – having sold more than five million copies since its release – helped hugely by Carry On Wayward Son being a massive hit worldwide. That track’s commercial leaning was somewhat misrepresentative of the Kansas that recorded it, though. Its FM radio success in the States suggested Kansas were another melodic rock outfit like Foreigner, when in fact they had far more progressive roots. What Leftoverture did was temper their earlier prog flourishes with a slightly harder edge. But the likes of Magnum Opus and Cheyenne Anthem, though, were as pompous as you’d expect.

Point Of Know Return (Epic, 1977) A good indication of the US music scene in the 70s is that as the punk wars raged in Britain, across the Atlantic Kansas’s pomp-laden prog rock was ruling the roost. The follow-up to the massively successful Leftoverture was Point Of Know Return, another slice of intuitively melodic rock that again spawned a huge hit single, in this case the emotive Dust In The Wind (more recently used in a series of Butlins TV ads). The opening title track and Portrait (He Knew) upped the pomp quotient, while Livgren’s highly personal closer Hopelessly Human showed an increasingly spiritual slant.

Power (MCA, 1986) Having called it a day after 1983’s Drastic Measures, Ehart, Walsh and Williams resurrected Kansas in 1985, with bassist Billy Greer and guitarist Steve Morse. A new deal with MCA saw the release of Power, without a doubt the strongest Kansas album since ’77’s Point Of Know Return. In the hair metal-friendly 80s, the band did indulge some syrupy balladry (All I Wanted was a modest hit). However, there were still elements of the band’s progressive past in both Tomb 19 and Musicatto, while Silhouettes In Disguise, Secret Service and the title track were strong melodic rockers. Kansas’s finest hour in the 80s.

Song For America (Epic, 1975) On the back of their 1974 debut, Kansas’s second album went a long way to establishing the band’s progressive credentials. Indeed the 10-minute-plus title track has long been considered the band’s signature tune. What Song For America does superbly is blend the heavier side of the band with their strong musicality – songs such as Lamplight Symphony and Incomudro – Hymn To The Atman show that the band certainly had the ideas to compete with their flourishing UK prog counterparts. It was also their first album to feature cover art from frequent collaborator Peter Lloyd.