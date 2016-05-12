Yes, Kansas, Steve Hackett, John Wetton for Cruise To The Edge 2017

Yes have confirmed the full lineup for their next Cruise To The Edge festival, which sets sail from Tampa, Florida, to the Caribbean island of Cozumel in February.

Headline acts Kansas, Steve Hackett and John Wetton join Yes and previously-announced acts Patrick Moraz, Bad Dreams and the Neal Morse Band aboard the Brilliance Of The Seas.

Mike Portnoy will celebrate his 50th birthday with an all-star career retrospective concert. Also confirmed are IO Earth, Spock’s Beard, Anglagard, Haken, Curved Air, District 97, Focus, Dave Kerzner and others.

For the first time, guests will have the chance to jam with their heroes and have big-name artists perform their songs.

Organisers say: “Beyond the once-in-a-lifetime intimate music experiences with iconic artists, guests will get to partake in a wide array of activities – photo experiences, Q&A sessions, late-night surprise performances and more.

“Brilliance Of The Seas combines acres of glass enclosing a nine-story central atrium, elevators facing the sea, and floor-to-ceiling windows throughout. Passengers can enjoy the tranquil solarium pool, recharge at the spa, or reach new heights on the rock-climbing wall. When the sun goes down, the night heats up with epic prog performances on stages throughout the vessel. Combined with some of the best food and service afloat, this will be one of the greatest prog music extravaganzas ever produced.”

Cruise To The Edge 2017 takes place from February 11-17. Tickets are now on sale via the event website.

Cruise To The Edge 2017 bill

Yes

Kansas

Steve Hackett

John Wetton

Mike Portnoy

Patrick Moraz

Bad Dreams

Neal Morse Band

IO Earth

Spock’s Beard

Alex Machacek

Anglagard

Stick Men

Haken

Curved Air

Electric Asturias

Scott Henderson

District 97

Focus

The Fringe

Dave Kerzner

Pain Of Salvation