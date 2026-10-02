Greta Van Fleet announce 59-city Into The Beginning tour across North America and Europe

Greta Van Fleet have announced North American and European tour dates for 2027.

The Michigan quartet's Into The Beginning tour, in support of their forthcoming fourth album, Palace For The People, will visit 69 cities, beginning on February 3 at the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia, and running through to July 31, when the Kiszka brothers will return home to Michigan to play the Acrisure Amphitheater in Grand Rapids.



In the UK the quartet will play arena dates in London, Birmingham, Manchester and Glasgow.

For the band's European shows, tickets will be available starting with a fan presale on Wednesday, October 7 at 10 am local time:. Fans can sign up now for the pre-sale here. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale, which begins on Friday, October 9 at 10 am local time.

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For the North American dates, a fan presale will begin on Tuesday, October 13 at 9am local time. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale, which starts on Thursday, October 15 at 10 am local time.

Visit the. band's website for full details.

Feb 03: Savannah Enmarket Arena, GA

Feb 05: Tampa Benchmark International Arena, FL

Feb 06: Jacksonville VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, FL

Feb 09: Atlanta State Farm Arena, GA

Feb 10: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Feb 12: Rosemont Allstate Arena, IL

Feb 13: Omaha CHI Health Center, NE

Feb 15: Minneapolis Target Center, MN

Feb 17: Green Bay Resch Center, WI

Feb 19: Louisville KFC Yum! Center, KY

Feb 20 - Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena, PA



Mar 02: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI

Mar 03: Cleveland Rocket Arena, OH

Mar 05: Boston TD Garden, MA

Mar 06: Albany MVP Arena, NY

Mar 08: Brooklyn Barclays Center, NY

Mar 10: Philadelphia Xfinity Mobile Arena, PA

Mar 12: Charlotte Spectrum Center, NC

Mar 13: Knoxville Food City Center, TN

Mar 15: Fort WorthDickies Arena, TX

Mar 16: Tulsa BOK Center, OK

Mar 19: Anaheim Honda Center, CA

Mar 20: Phoenix Mortgage Matchup Center, AZ

Mar 22: Reno Reno Events Center, NV

Mar 24: Seattle Climate Pledge Arena, WA

Mar 25: Portland Moda Center, OR

Mar 27: Boise ExtraMile Arena (BSU), ID

Mar 29: Salt Lake City Delta Center, UT

Mar 30: DenverBall Arena, CO



May 15: Munich Olympiahalle, GER

May 16: Milan Unipol Forum, ITA

May 18: Hamburg Barclays Arena, GER

May 19: CopenhagenRoyal Arena, DEN

May 21: Berlin Uber Arena, GER

May 22: Prague O2 Arena, CZE

May 24: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, HOL

May 25: Brussels Forest National, BEL

May 27: Paris Adidas Arena, FRA

May 28: London O2 Arena, UK

May 30: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK



Jun 01: Manchester Co-op Live, UK

Jun 02: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Jun 04: Dublin 3Arena, IRE



Jul 05: Vancouver Rogers Arena, Canada

Jul 07: Edmonton Rogers Place, Canada

Jul 08: Calgary Scotiabank Saddledome, Canada

Jul 10: Winnipeg Canada Life Centre, Canada

Jul 13: Kansas City T-Mobile Center, MO

Jul 14: St. LouisChaifetz Arena, MO

Jul 16: Columbus Nationwide Arena, OH

Jul. 17: Noblesville Ruoff Music Center, IN

Jul 20: Raleigh Lenovo Center, NC

Jul 21: Columbia Merriweather Post Pavilion, MD

Jul 23: Hershey Giant Center, PA

Jul 24: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Jul 26: Gilford BankNH Pavilion, NH

Jul 28: Laval Place Bell, Canada

Jul 29: Toronto RBC Amphitheatre, Canada

Jul 31: Grand Rapids Acrisure Amphitheater, MI

Greta Van Fleet's fourth album, Palace For The People, is set for release on October 9 via Republic Records.