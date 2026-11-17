Former Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett has announced that he will release his 31st solo album, Through A Sea Of Flames, through InsideOut Music on February 26.

The upcoming album's opening track, The Sea Inside, was premiered on Hackett's recent live tour of the UK.

"I’m eagerly awaiting the release of my latest album, Through A Sea Of Flames, which hosts an extraordinary array of performers and engineers," says Hackett.

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"It’s my most ambitious album to date, addressing so many extremes simultaneously… a pan-genre adventure from boiling oceans to the transforming fire of love.”

Hackett has worked on the new album alongside a range of writing collaborators and engineers, as well as a cast of over 20 musicians and contributors.

The Pineapple Thief's Bruce Soord has undertaken the Dolby Atmos mixes, a first for a Hackett solo album.

Hackett is currently on tour in Italy, his last live shows for the year, with the Florence date being filmed and recorded for a forthcoming live release. 2027 will see him back on the road, for the recently announced North American tour, as well as more yet-to-be-announced activity.

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Pre-orders and the first taste of new music will be available from December 9.