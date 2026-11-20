So after a break for vacations and whatnot, we're finally back with a brand new Tracks Of The Week! This week we've got another seven new and diverse slices of progressively inclined music for you to enjoy.

It's been so long we've really had to scratch our heads and dig back into the archives of oblivion to recall that it was Israeli prog metallers Scardust who won the last TOTW, with their barnstorming cover of Symphony, originally by UK electronic band Clean Bandit!

Anyway, the premise for TOTW is simple - we've listened to a batch of new releases by bands falling under the progressive umbrella, and collated them together in one post for you - it makes it so much easier than having to dip in and out of various individual posts, doesn't it?

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SWALLOW THE SUN WITH CROWN LANDS - NIGHT BEHIND THE NIGHT

OK, hands up: who had Swallow The Sun teaming up with Crown Lands for a single on their 2026 bingo card? Not many we'll wager, but that's exactly what the dark Finnish proggers and Canadian prog duo have done, for this highly atmospheric and melodic piece by the name of Night Behind The Night and its accompanying beautiful, if dark, video.

“I found this amazing band not that long ago, and as a big Rush fan I absolutely fell in love with their music," says Swallow The Sun founder and guitarist Juha Raivio. "I haven’t felt this excitement with new music or a band in years. I also feel a deep connection with these guys for trusting and going their own way. I absolutely love what they are doing.”

"It’s such an honour and a privilege to be on this song, providing vocals, synth and guitar on it," the Canadian duo add. "It’s something that we don’t take lightly; it’s an honour. It’s a beautiful piece, and we hope that you like it.”

Swallow The Sun - Night Behind The Night (feat. Crown Lands) (Official Lyric Video) - YouTube Watch On

THE FLAMING LIPS - GOD WILL CONTROL THE WEREWOLVES

A sweeping piece of prog-infused psychedelia from The Flaming Lips' upcoming album, The Teardrop Throbs, due out January 22 through Third Man Records. Few do this kind of thing better than Wayne Coyne and pals, and it's accompanied by this heartwarming story from Coyne:

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“God Will Control The Werewolves started as a little story about my two boys (Bloom and Rex) and me playing hide and seek at the park as it was getting dark outside. We had all become very aware of the moon cycles when we stayed at an ocean-view Airbnb about a month previous. The full moon had sucked all the water out of this ocean cove area, and we walked a quarter mile out in the seabed, seeing strange ocean creatures attached to the rocks... but yes... because of the moon we had this amazing adventure, so it was fresh in our minds and on this evening of hide and seek it was luckily another full moon...

"Bloom asked me if, while he and Rex were hiding, the werewolves would get them (they had also watched a few werewolf movies and knew that the full moon was the time when the werewolves were out and about ), and I told him God would control the werewolves for a little bit while we played hide-and-seek. The way I heard the song sounding (in my head) was kind of Pink Floyd's Dark Side Of The Moon, BUT Syd Barrett is still in the band... ha.”

The Flaming Lips - God Will Control The Werewolves [Official Music Video] - YouTube Watch On

AMOEBA SPLIT - BRIGHT AS SILENCE

A whimsical slice of Canterbury-style prog from Spain's premier Canterbury sound sextet, Amoeba Split. Bolstered by the oh-so-recognisable tones of bona fide Canterbury legend Richard Sinclair on vocals. The band have spent the last three years working on their new album, which shares its title with the new single, and will be released through the Amarxe label on January 15.

"The signed and numbered limited edition is officially sold out, and pre-orders for the remaining editions are moving fast," the band enthuse. "A massive thank you from both the band and Á MARXE Música!"

DEATH OF THE AUTHOR - SOLSTICE

A new one to us here at Prog, Death Of The Author are a prog quintet from San Pedro in California, whose debut album, Logos, is actually released today! The band have gone so far as to enlist new Mastodon guitarist Nick Johnston (a man with a pretty good prog pedigree) for the new single, Solstice!

"The full album is ten songs, about an hour, sitting somewhere between classic prog like Yes and Gentle Giant and modern bands like Protest the Hero and BTBAM," the band say. "Jake Howsam Lowe (The Helix Nebula, Plini) appears on the instrumental title track, and Sublime frontman Jakob Nowell is on Iconoclast. We produced it ourselves; Adam Bentley of Arch Echo mixed and mastered it."

Death of the Author - Solstice ft. Nick Johnston (Official Visualizer) - YouTube Watch On

JAKUB ZYTECKI - MADHOUSE

Polish prog guitarist Jakub Zytecki is back with his first new music since 2024, with the jauntily off-kilter and aptly titled Madhouse. Following a relentless run of touring and recording, Zytecki stepped away from the spotlight and returned to the rural village where he grew up to reconnect with his roots and rediscover the essence of his creative process.

"I wanted something really heavy and raw," the former Disperse guitarist says of his new music. "The working title was ‘Royal Blood,’ after the band, because it had this bluesy, gritty sound. Often I'll be working on one song, and a section I'm developing will become a completely different song. That's what happened with this track.”

Jakub Zytecki - MADHOUSE - YouTube Watch On

MINOR DENTS - I'D LIKE TO MEET HER

And from runs up and down the fretboard, we move to runs across the keys of a keyboard with the distinctly more kosmiche beats of Brighton trio Minor Dents. That's vocalist and bassist Holly Finch, drummer Ryan Bollard and Al Strachan on keys, cornet and electronics. The trio released their debut album, Sitting With The Fish, through Disasters By Choice last month, a delightful concoction of the kosmiche, Canterbury, psych and a dash of shoegaze. They support Thorn at The Lexington in London on November 28.

“That way of music is still at the fore of our way of making music,” says Strachan of the band's improvisational stance (and, indeed, the man behind Safehouse, the longest-running free improv session in Brighton, “even if what we produce is sometimes honed down to sound something like a pop song.”

Minor Dents - 'I'd Like To Meet Her' - YouTube Watch On

FROM SAND TO STARDUST - CARVING STONE FROM SPACE

Desert rock and prog isn't a combination you hear too frequently, even if Chris Goss of Masters Of Reality, often credited as the man behind the sound is a huge prog fan! Anyway, step forward French trio From Sand To Stardust, who describe themselves as "desert prog’n’roll", have shared a video for their song Carving Stone From Space. It's taken from the band's new four-track Moondrift EP, which is out now.

"Across four tracks and thirty minutes, Moondrift takes thick desert-rock grooves through shifting rhythms, psychedelic detours and progressive passages with a healthy disregard for the shortest route," the Lyon band say.