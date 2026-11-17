British rock legends Uriah Heep have added an extensive run of North American shows to their ongoing, ever-expanding farewell tour.

The new dates, which are in addition to the band's recently announced special guest appearances with Blue Öyster Cult, begin at the Harbour Convention Centre in Vancouver, BC, on February 22, and finish on March 27 at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre in Clearwater, FL, on March 27.

"We are pleased to announce we will be back in North America in February and March 2027 as part of The Magician’s Farewell tour," say the band. "The 28-date run will be taking in shows from the West Coast to the East, including two dates in Canada."

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Tickets go on sale at 10am local time this Friday, and support at the new dates will come from Brother Cane, the band led by Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Damon Johnson. Full dates below.

Uriah Heep return to Europe for two shows next summer, including an appearance at the Sweden Rock Festival in Solvesborg. They'll also head to the Ljubljana Cvetlicarna Emporia in Slovenia to complete a booking that was cancelled in July when the band's equipment was held up at the border.

Uriah Heep: The Magician's Farewell tour 2026/2027

Nov 16: Paris Casino de Paris, France

Nov 17: Brussels Cirque Royal, Belgium

Nov 19: Orebro Conventum Kongress, Sweden

Nov 21: Arnhem Musis Arnhem, Netherlands

Nov 22: Eindhoven Muziekgebouw Eindhoven, Netherlands

Feb 17: Vancouver Harbour Convention Centre, BC

Feb 18: Tacoma Pantages Theater, WA *

Feb 19: Spokane Knitting Factory, WA

Feb 22: Menlo Park Guild Theatre, CA

Feb 24: Fresno Tower Theatre, CA

Feb 25: Riverside Fox Performing Arts Center, CA

Feb 26: Las Vegas Theater at Virgin Hotels, NV

Feb 27: Phoenix Celebrity Theatre, AZ *

Feb 28: Thousand Oaks Kavli Theatre, CA *

Mar 02: Denver Paramount Theatre, CO *

Mar 05: Rockford Coronado Performing Arts Theatre, IL *

Mar 06: St. Charles Family Arena, MO *

Mar 07: Nashville Brown County Music Center, IN *

Mar 09: Detroit Royal Oak Music Theatre, MI *

Mar 10: Kent Kent Stage, OH

Mar 11: Kent Kent Stage, OH

Mar 12: Kent Kent Stage, OH

Mar 13: Rama Casino Rama Resort, ON

Mar 16: Huntington Paramount, NY

Mar 17: Fairfield SHU Community Theatre, CT

Mar 18: Sellersville Sellersville Theater, PA

Mar 19: Jim Thorpe Penn's Peak, PA

Mar 21: Englewood Performing Arts School at Bergen PAC, NJ

Mar 22: Silver Spring Fillmore Silver Spring, MD

Mar 24: Charlotte Fillmore, NC

Mar 25: Ponte Vedra Beach Ponte Vedra Concert Hall, FL

Mar 26: Orlando Plaza Live, FL

Mar 27: Clearwater Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, FL

Jun 9-12: Solvesborg Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden

Jul 10: Ljubljana Cvetlicarna Emporia, Slovenia

* with Blue Öyster Cult.

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