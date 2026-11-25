Phil Collins has recalled being cut out of The Beatles’ movie A Hard Day’s Night, and how it took 30 years to prove he’d been there.

It was the future Genesis icon’s first role as a child actor, aged 12 or 13, but he wasn’t seen in the 1964 production because he didn’t follow director Walter Shenson’s instructions.

“It’s the scene near the end when they’re performing and all the kids are screaming,” Collins tells the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame. “I was in the audience. There was probably about 15 of our school and 20 of this other school.”

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He continues: “None of us knew what was gonna happen; we were just put in our seats. I, as soon as we came in theater, saw the Beatles’ bass drum; I thought, ‘What’s this?’”

Then their slightly needless instructions were given. “We were told to scream at The Beatles – which wasn’t really necessary! They bounced on stage and started to mime Tell My Why, She Loves You, maybe a couple of others.”

Child actor Collins, right, with fellow students of the Barbara Speake Stage School in the 1960s (Image credit: Getty Images)

But Collins didn’t scream. He was too busy trying to hear the recorded music, which was drowned out by the kids who were doing as they’d been asked. “I went to see the film about 10 times,” he says. “I couldn’t get enough it. But I could never see me in the audience. I did see people I knew; school friends.”

Not all of the young hopefuls in the scene made it to the big time – but Collins did, which gave him the opportunity to meet, work with and become friends with Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr.

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He recalls presenting McCartney with an American Music Award in 1986: “As I was giving it to him and the applause was happening, he says, ‘Were you really in A Hard Day’s NIght?’ And George said the same thing – like, ‘I can’t believe you were there!’”

In 1994 Shenson, aware of the long-circulated story, asked Collins to narrate the documentary You Can’t Do That: The Making Of A Hard Day’s Night. “He sent me the outtakes of that section of the film. I went through them, not frame by fame, but almost, and I found me. And I was just watching, which was not what they wanted!”

He says he understands Shenson’s decision in 1964: “‘That kid, get out of it! We want screaming!’”