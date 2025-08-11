Pendulum announce UK tour

Pendulum have announced UK tour dates for November.

The Inertia tour will see the band playing songs from their forthcoming album of the same name, their first studio collection in 15 years.



The album is due for release on August 22 via Mushroom Music, with a number of its tracks, including collaborations with Bullet For My Valentine (Halo), Wargasm (Cannibal), and Joey Valance & Brae (Napalm), having already been released as singles.

Pendulum Inertia UK tour 2025

Nov 01: Edinburgh Corn Exchange

Nov 03: Bristol The Prospect Building

Nov 04: Wolverhampton Civic Hall

Nov 06: London O2 Academy Brixton

Nov 09: Manchester Depot Mayfield

Tickets will be on general sale on Friday, August 15, here.

The tracklist for Inertia is:



1. Driver

2. Come Alive

3. Save The Cat

4. Archangel

5. Nothing For Free

6. Cannibal (ft. Wargasm)

7. Constellations

8. Halo (ft. Bullet For My Valentine)

9. Louder Than Words (ft. Hybrid Minds)

10. Napalm (ft. Joey Valence & Brae)

11. The endless Gaze

12. Guiding Lights (ft. AWOLNATION)

13. Colourfast

14. Silent Spinner

15. Mercy Killing (ft. Scarlxrd)

16. Cartagena



“I was basically testing how far we could push Pendulum,” bandleader Rob Swire stated when the album was announced in May. “Seeing what we could get away with. I always looked at The Prodigy as the benchmark. They started out as pure rave - breakbeat, hardcore - but they evolved. They became their own sound. You don’t even really associate them with breakbeat anymore. They just are The Prodigy.”



“It’s the sound of Pendulum finding themselves again, and me figuring myself out to a certain extent,” Rob said of the record. “Breakups do that - they strip things down and show you who you are. I’m just trying not to become the guy who needs to go through one just to make a record.”