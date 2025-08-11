Pendulum announce UK tour
Pendulum to tour in support of their first album in 15 years
Pendulum have announced UK tour dates for November.
The Inertia tour will see the band playing songs from their forthcoming album of the same name, their first studio collection in 15 years.
The album is due for release on August 22 via Mushroom Music, with a number of its tracks, including collaborations with Bullet For My Valentine (Halo), Wargasm (Cannibal), and Joey Valance & Brae (Napalm), having already been released as singles.
Pendulum Inertia UK tour 2025
Nov 01: Edinburgh Corn Exchange
Nov 03: Bristol The Prospect Building
Nov 04: Wolverhampton Civic Hall
Nov 06: London O2 Academy Brixton
Nov 09: Manchester Depot Mayfield
Tickets will be on general sale on Friday, August 15, here.
A post shared by Pendulum (@pendulum)
A photo posted by on
The tracklist for Inertia is:
1. Driver
2. Come Alive
3. Save The Cat
4. Archangel
5. Nothing For Free
6. Cannibal (ft. Wargasm)
7. Constellations
8. Halo (ft. Bullet For My Valentine)
9. Louder Than Words (ft. Hybrid Minds)
10. Napalm (ft. Joey Valence & Brae)
11. The endless Gaze
12. Guiding Lights (ft. AWOLNATION)
13. Colourfast
14. Silent Spinner
15. Mercy Killing (ft. Scarlxrd)
16. Cartagena
“I was basically testing how far we could push Pendulum,” bandleader Rob Swire stated when the album was announced in May. “Seeing what we could get away with. I always looked at The Prodigy as the benchmark. They started out as pure rave - breakbeat, hardcore - but they evolved. They became their own sound. You don’t even really associate them with breakbeat anymore. They just are The Prodigy.”
“It’s the sound of Pendulum finding themselves again, and me figuring myself out to a certain extent,” Rob said of the record. “Breakups do that - they strip things down and show you who you are. I’m just trying not to become the guy who needs to go through one just to make a record.”
The latest news, features and interviews direct to your inbox, from the global home of alternative music.
A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.