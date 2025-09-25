Brian May says Queen are "having conversations" about a residency at the Las Vegas Sphere

Queen guitarist Brian May says he's "very keen" on a residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

May, 78, admits a traditional tour no longer appeals to him. But he says he'd love to put on a spectacular series of shows at the revolutionary venue in Nevada under the Queen + Adam Lambert banner.

He tells Rolling Stone: " I’m very keen on the Sphere. It’s got my mind working. I sat there watching the Eagles, thinking, ‘We should do this. The stuff that we could bring to this would be stupendous.’

"So, yeah, I would like to do it. We’re having conversations."

As well as the technological advantages offered by the Sphere, not having to travel between tour dates is also a big part of the appeal for May.

He adds: " I’ve had 50 years of touring and there’s a part of me that thinks it’s enough. I don’t like the idea that you wake up in your hotel room and you’re trapped.

"I had a few experiences recently where stuff happened at home with my family and I could not go home. It got under my skin and I just thought, ‘I’m not sure if I want this anymore.’

Classic Rock Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Classic Rock, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I feel like I’ve given up my freedom too many times. So my feeling at the moment is I don’t want to tour as such. I still want to play shows. I still want to innovate.

“ I don’t think we’re done. And I don’t think we’re gonna say, you know, final farewell tour or whatever. 'Cause it never is, is it?"

The MSG Sphere at The Venetian features an immersive display plane that wraps up, over and around the audience. It also boasts the highest resolution LED screen on earth and 10,000 seats for patrons to enjoy the highest-tech sound system imaginable.

Queen have been touring with Lambert for years and new music featuring Lambert's vocals may not be entirely out of the question.

"Not many people know," May says. "But Adam and we have been in the studio trying things. Nothing really materialised so far. Some things are meant to be and some things are not."