No Doubt roll out greatest hits and surprise guest at Coachella comeback

No Doubt played a set filled with their greatest hits and even threw in a Madness cover and a guest appearance from Olivia Rodrigo as they made their comeback at Coachella on Saturday night.

The ska-punk icons had not performed together since 2015 and only confirmed in January that they'd play at this year's festival at the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio, California.

The band's classic lineup of Gwen Stefani, Tony Kanal, Tom Dumont and Adrian Young were back together at the festival – which has previously hosted high-profile reunion shows by Pixies, Rage Against the Machine and Siouxsie and the Banshees.

As well as an instrumental cover of Madness' One Step Beyond, No Doubt ripped through hits including Just A Girl, Don't Speak, It's My Life and set closer Spiderwebs.

Stefani also duetted with special guest and admirer Olivia Rodrigo on Bathwater. The full setlist can be viewed below.

Rodrigo hailed Stefani as "inspiring" earlier this week, adding: “Gwen’s ability to evolve and explore different styles of music, songwriting, and aesthetic while still remaining true to herself is incredibly inspiring.

"To me, she’s a prime example of an artist who defies stereotypes and preconceived boundaries and just makes stuff that she thinks is cool. If that’s not a true artist, I don’t know what is."

Stefani previously spoke about the Coachella reunion, but no further shows have been confirmed.

Other acts performing at Coachella 2024 include Sublime, Lana Del Ray, Blur, Deftones, Brittany Howard, Black Country, New Road, Taking Back Sunday, Mdou Moctar, The Last Dinner Party, Gesaffelstein, Ice Spice, Justice, Peso Pluma, Grimes, ATEEZ, J Balvin, Bizarrap, LE SSERAFIM, Oneohtrix Point Never, Carin León, Reneé Rapp, Faye Webster, Bleachers, Khruangbin, Jon Batiste, Jhené Aiko, Kevin Abstract, The Rose, Tyla, Suki Waterhouse, Chapelle Roan, Feeble Little Horse and many more.

(Image credit: Photo by Christina House / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

No Doubt Coachella 2024 setlist