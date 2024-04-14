No Doubt roll out greatest hits and surprise guest at Coachella comeback

By Stef Lach
published

Gwen Stefani and No Doubt rolled back the years in first live performance in 9 years with acclaimed Coachella slot

Gwen Stefani and No Doubt perform during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, on April 13, 2024.
(Image credit: Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

No Doubt played a set filled with their greatest hits and even threw in a Madness cover and a guest appearance from Olivia Rodrigo as they made their comeback at Coachella on Saturday night.

The ska-punk icons had not performed together since 2015 and only confirmed in January that they'd play at this year's festival at the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio, California.

The band's classic lineup of Gwen Stefani, Tony Kanal, Tom Dumont and Adrian Young were back together at the festival – which has previously hosted high-profile reunion shows by Pixies, Rage Against the Machine and Siouxsie and the Banshees.

As well as an instrumental cover of Madness' One Step Beyond, No Doubt ripped through hits including Just A Girl, Don't Speak, It's My Life and set closer Spiderwebs.

Stefani also duetted with special guest and admirer Olivia Rodrigo on Bathwater. The full setlist can be viewed below.

Rodrigo hailed Stefani as "inspiring" earlier this week, adding: “Gwen’s ability to evolve and explore different styles of music, songwriting, and aesthetic while still remaining true to herself is incredibly inspiring.

"To me, she’s a prime example of an artist who defies stereotypes and preconceived boundaries and just makes stuff that she thinks is cool. If that’s not a true artist, I don’t know what is."

Stefani previously spoke about the Coachella reunion, but no further shows have been confirmed.

Other acts performing at Coachella 2024 include Sublime, Lana Del Ray, Blur, Deftones, Brittany Howard, Black Country, New Road, Taking Back Sunday, Mdou Moctar, The Last Dinner Party, Gesaffelstein, Ice Spice, Justice, Peso Pluma, Grimes, ATEEZ, J Balvin, Bizarrap, LE SSERAFIM, Oneohtrix Point Never, Carin León, Reneé Rapp, Faye Webster, Bleachers, Khruangbin, Jon Batiste, Jhené Aiko, Kevin Abstract, The Rose, Tyla, Suki Waterhouse, Chapelle Roan, Feeble Little Horse and many more.

Gwen Stefani of No Doubt performs at Coachella on Saturday, April 13, 2024.

(Image credit: Photo by Christina House / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

No Doubt Coachella 2024 setlist

  1. Hella Good
  2. Sunday Morning
  3. Ex-Girlfriend
  4. It’s My Life
  5. Different People
  6. Hey Baby
  7. Total Hate '95
  8. Bathwater
  9. One Step Beyond
  10. Simple Kind of Life
  11. Underneath It All
  12. Happy Now?
  13. New
  14. Just a Girl
  15. Don't Speak
  16. Spiderwebs
Stef Lach

Stef wrote close to 5,000 stories during his time as assistant online news editor and later as online news editor between 2014-2016. An accomplished reporter and journalist, Stef has written extensively for a number of UK newspapers and also played bass with UK rock favourites Logan. His favourite bands are Pixies and Clap Your Hands Say Yeah. Stef left the world of rock'n'roll news behind when he moved to his beloved Canada in 2016, but he started on his next 5000 stories in 2022. 