Dead & Company announce 10th anniversary shows at Sphere in Las Vegas

Dead & Company have announced their return to Sphere in Las Vegas.

The Grateful Dead spin-off project, who were formed by Dead men Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann and Bob Weir in 2015, will celebrate their 10th anniversary by returning to the revolutionary Sin City venue for a run of 18 shows, kicking off on March 20 and wrapping up on May 17. The dates announced today will be Dead & Company's only concerts at Sphere in 2025.

A presale begins on Tuesday, December 10 at 10am PT, with an additional presale kicking off on Thursday December 12 at the same time. Fans can register in advance for the presales, while travel and accomodation packages go on sale tomorrow, Thursday December 5.

Dead & Company are the first band to play a second residency at Sphere, having completed a run of shows that kicked off in May this year and ran through until August. The venue was opened by U2, who played 40 shows beginning in 2023, while Phish performed four times in April. Currently, Eagles are engaged in a run of 32 shows over 15 weekends, with the final concert scheduled for next April.

The current lineup of Dead & Company features Hart and Weir performing alongside John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge, Jeff Chimenti and Jay Lane, who replaced Kreutzmann on the band's final tour in 2023 and for their Sphere residency this year.

Thrilled to announce #DeadForever - Live at Sphere in 2025, celebrating our 10-year anniversary! - YouTube Watch On

Dead & Company: Dead Forever - Live At Sphere, Spring 2025 Residency

Thursday, March 20

Friday, March 21

Saturday, March 22

Thursday, March 27

Friday, March 28

Saturday, March 29

Thursday, April 17

Friday, April 18

Saturday, April 19

Thursday, April 24

Friday, April 25

Saturday, April 26

Friday, May 9

Saturday, May 10

Sunday, May 11

Thursday, May 15

Friday, May 16

Saturday, May 17

