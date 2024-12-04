Dead & Company announce 10th anniversary shows at Sphere in Las Vegas

Dead & Company have announced their return to Sphere in Las Vegas.
The Grateful Dead spin-off project, who were formed by Dead men Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann and Bob Weir in 2015, will celebrate their 10th anniversary by returning to the revolutionary Sin City venue for a run of 18 shows, kicking off on March 20 and wrapping up on May 17. The dates announced today will be Dead & Company's only concerts at Sphere in 2025.
A presale begins on Tuesday, December 10 at 10am PT, with an additional presale kicking off on Thursday December 12 at the same time. Fans can register in advance for the presales, while travel and accomodation packages go on sale tomorrow, Thursday December 5.
Dead & Company are the first band to play a second residency at Sphere, having completed a run of shows that kicked off in May this year and ran through until August. The venue was opened by U2, who played 40 shows beginning in 2023, while Phish performed four times in April. Currently, Eagles are engaged in a run of 32 shows over 15 weekends, with the final concert scheduled for next April.
The current lineup of Dead & Company features Hart and Weir performing alongside John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge, Jeff Chimenti and Jay Lane, who replaced Kreutzmann on the band's final tour in 2023 and for their Sphere residency this year.
Dead & Company: Dead Forever - Live At Sphere, Spring 2025 Residency
Thursday, March 20
Friday, March 21
Saturday, March 22
Thursday, March 27
Friday, March 28
Saturday, March 29
Thursday, April 17
Friday, April 18
Saturday, April 19
Thursday, April 24
Friday, April 25
Saturday, April 26
Friday, May 9
Saturday, May 10
Sunday, May 11
Thursday, May 15
Friday, May 16
Saturday, May 17