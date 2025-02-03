Rick Wakeman announces The Return Of The Caped Crusader Pt 2 tour dates for October

Keyboard legend Rick Wakeman has announced a new run of live UK dates for October under the banner The Return Of The Caped Crusader Pt 2.

The new run of dates, which kick off at Aylesbury Waterside on October 12 and run through to Bristol Beacon on Oct 29, include a date at London's prestigious Palladium on October 28.

On this run of dates Wakeman will be performing his popular solo albums The Six Wives Of Henry VIII and The Myths And Legends Of King Arthur And The Knights Of The Round Table.

"For me, historical events, myths and legends, and great stories, should never have a date stamped on them, as they will be talked about for centuries to come," Wakeman explains. "Henry’s wives and King Arthur are great examples of ‘here forever’. Writing music for all these fascinating people was magical and thoroughly enjoyable in every aspect, and so to still be playing both of these suites of music at the age of 76 is also another remarkable milestone in my life. With a stunning array of musicianship surrounding me, I only wish I could be in the audience watching and listening, so all those sitting out there will have to do it for me!"

Wakeman will again be joined by his backing band The English Rock Ensemble, featuring Dave Colquhoun (guitars and backing vocals), Adam Falkner (drums), Lee Pomeroy (bass and backing vocals) and Adam Wakeman (keyboard, guitars and backing vocals). Mollie Marriott will again be lead vocalist, with three yet-to-be-announced backing singers.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday February 7. You can see all the dates and ticket link below,

Oct 12: Aylesbury Waterside

Oct 13: OFF

Oct 14: York Barbican

Oct 15: Liverpool Philharmonic

Oct 16: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Oct 17: OFF

Oct 18: Gateshead Glasshouse

Oct 19: Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Oct 20: OFF

Oct 21: Birmingham Symphony Hall

Oct 22: Cambridge Corn Exchange

Oct 23: Northampton Royal & Derngate

Oct 24: Eastbourne Congress Theatre

Oct 25: Bournemouth Pavilion

Oct 26: Torquay Princess Theatre

Oct 27: OFF

Oct 28: London Palladium

Oct 29: Bristol Beacon

Get tickets.