Porcupine Tree return with video for brand new song Harridan

UK prog rockers Porcupine Tree have ended a twelve-year hiatus with the release of a video for brand new song Harridan, which you can watch below.

At the same time they have announced they will release a brand new studio album, CLOSURE/CONTINUATION, which will be released through Music For Nations on June 24, and they will undertake a European tour

“Harridan and a few of the other new songs have been in play since shortly after the release of The Incident," the band announce. "They initially lived on a hard drive in a slowly growing computer file marked PT2012, later renamed PT2015, PT2018, and so on. There were times when we even forgot they were there, and times when they nagged us to finish them to see where they would take us.

"Listening to the finished pieces, it was clear that this wasn’t like any of our work outside of the band - the combined DNA of the people behind the music meant these tracks were forming what was undeniably, unmistakably, obviously a Porcupine Tree record. You’ll hear all of that DNA flowing right through Harridan.”

CLOSURE/CONTINUATION will be available as a seven track album on standard CD/double vinyl/coloured vinyl or limited cassette. The deluxe LP version comes on audiophile approved crystal clear vinyl as a 3xLP 45rpm boxset with two bonus tracks; the deluxe CD & Bluray boxset comes with three bonus tracks, instrumental versions, and high resolution 96/24 stereo, 5.1 and Dolby Atmos versions of the album, all housed in an exclusive art book. You can see a product shot below.

Pre-order CLOSURE/CONTINUATION.

At the same time Porcupine Tree have announced a series of major European and UK live shows in autumn 2022. These shows are the band’s first since October 2010 and are likely to be the only live performances in support of CLOSURE/CONTINUATION. Porcupine Tree will play:

Oct 21: GER Berlin Max Schmelinghalle

Oct 23: AUS Vienna Gasometer

Oct 24: ITA, Milan Forum

Oct 27: SWE Stockholm Avicii Arena

Oct 28: DEN Copenhagen Falkoner Theatre

Oct 30: POL Katowice Spodek Hall

Nov 2: FRA Paris Zenith

Nov 4: GER Stuttgart Porsche Arena

Nov 6: GER Oberhausen KP Arena

Nov 7: NED Amsterdam Ziggodome

Nov 9: SWI Zurich Halle 622

Nov 11: UK London SSE Arena Wembley

Tickets are on sale from 10am on Friday 5th November; a 24 hour pre-sale for fans takes place on Wednesday 3rd November (10am). Fans can gain exclusive pre-sale access for UK & European tour dates by pre-ordering CLOSURE/CONTINUATION or signing up through the official Porcupine Store.

Porcupine Tree will also tour the Americas and Canada in autumn 2022 - dates will be announced shortly.