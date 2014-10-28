Prog Me: John Wesley

This month: John Wesley

**OK COMPUTER? **

I have truefire.com bookmarked. You’ll giggle when you see it – so predictable.

I’m glued to my iPhone and social media, but it eats my brain. I have to put them away so that I can make time to keep my guitar chops up!

MASTERMIND?

My specialist subject? History – the US Civil War era through Vietnam, with WWII being the focus. I had a teacher who survived the Battle of the Bulge and his horrific explanation of what ‘really happened’ altered my view of conflict forever and encouraged my interest in that era.

RELICS?

My dad bought me a Marshall 4x12 cab when I was 14. I still record on it and tour with it live.

SOUND & VISION

Recently I’ve been listening to Shearwater’s Animal Joy and Rush’s A Farewell To Kings. On TV – The Walking Dead, Hannibal, Spielberg’s Band Of Brothers and The Pacific. I had visited the location that the movie The Grey Zone [2001] was based on and knew the story. That film will be eternally etched on my mind. It still haunts me.

SUPPER’S READY!

A fine fillet steak and a choice red… with a nice pint of Guinness for dessert!