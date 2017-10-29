A Perfect Circle to headline Be Prog! My Friend and announce UK dates

A Perfect Circle have been announced as one of the headline acts for next year’s Be Prog! My Friend festival. The band, who recently released new song The Doomed will release their first new album since 2004 next year.

“With A Perfect Circle’s new album out in 2018 it is the ideal time for them to play at Be Prog! My Friend, where we cannot wait to see them live,” the festival organisers told Prog. “Really, we could not be more excited with having them as our biggest ever headliner. You cannot miss this edition of the festival. Tickets are going to sell fast!”

Also appearing will be Swedish prog rockers Katatonia, who will be performing their 2006 album The Great Cold Distance in full, continuing the trend of special band sets at the event. “In the quiet cold of late June we fix our eyes on the scorching Catalonian sun as Katatonia return to Barcelona and Be Prog My Friend,” says drummer Daniel Moilanen.

“To celebrate this and to increase coldness, the wings of The Great Cold Distance will once again unfurl. Are you in or are you out?”

They will also be joined by Finnish psychedelic black metal outfit Oranssi Pazuzu. Also on this year’s bill are Sons Of Apollo. Pain Of Salvation, Gazpacho, Plini and local act Persefone.

The festival, which won the Event Of The Year award at this year’s Progressive Music Awards earlier this year, is also sponsored by prog label InsideOut records. Tickets are priced at €130 and are available now.

A Perfect Circle also announced two UK dates at Manchester O2 Apollo on June 12 and London O2 Academy Brixton on June 13.