Violet Grohl channels Queens Of The Stone Age on debut single, receives love and praise from offspring of other superstar rockers

Violet Grohl, Dave Grohl's eldest daughter, has released her debut single.

Available on seven inch vinyl and as a digital download from Bandcamp, driving alt. rocker THUM (backed with Applefish), channels Queens Of The Stone Age and Them Crooked Vultures, with Grohl's sweetly melodic vocals off-set by a dirty Josh Homme-style guitar riff.



"I’m beyond excited to finally share a little bit of what I’ve been working on over the last year," the singer posted on Instagram. "I made these tracks with the most badass group of musicians, so happy they’re finally yours."

Among those offering praise and support on Instagram are the offspring of other well-known rock stars.



"OMMGGG" writes Toni Cornell, daughter of late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell. "So stoked for you V", adds Shane Hawkins, son of late Foo Fighters drummer Shane Hawkins. "SO PROUD OF YOU" writes Gary Numan's daughter Raven, while Olive Freese, daughter of former Foo Fighters' drummer Josh Freese, posted "OH MY GODDDD".

Others offering messages of support include Public Enemy's Flavor Flav, Iris Apatow (daughter of film director Judd Appatow), and Truly Young, daughter of hip-hop legend Dr. Dre.

This is not Violet Grohl's first recording, of course. She supplied guest vocals on Show Me How on Foo Fighters' 2023 album But Here We Are, and duetted with her father on a cover of X's Nausea in 2021.

Earlier this year the 19-year-old singer guested with Nirvana's surviving members - Grohl, bassist Krist Novoselic and guitarist Pat Smear - at the Fire Aid benefit concert in Los Angeles to sing lead vocals on Nirvana classic All Apologies.

Grohl is reportedly working on her debut album with producer Justin Raisen (Kim Gordon/Yeah Yeah Yeahs/Viagra Boys).