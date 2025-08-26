10cc announce their 'And Another Bloody Greatest Hits Tour' for 2026

Art rock legends 10cc have announced their cheekily-titled "And Another Bloody Greatest Hits' tour for 2026, which runs from March through to a final date at London's prestigious Royal Albert Hall on July 1.

“The tour title is not an expression of exasperation, but a humorous nod to the fact we’re out doing it again,” says Graham Gouldman. “We’ve had the Ultimate Greatest Hits Tour, then the Ultimate Ultimate tour and couldn’t add a third. Our audiences know what to expect – hit after hit after hit, with a few variations.”

Longstanding band members drummer Paul Burgess, who has been performing with 10cc since 1973 and who has also played with Camel, Magna Carta, Jethro Tull and more, joins singer and bassist Gouldman and guitarist Rick Fenn, who has been a member of 10cc since 1976 and is also known for his work with Pink Floyd's Nick Mason. They are joined by keyboardist Keith Hayman and multi-instrumentalist and vocalist Ian Hornal.

Fans can expect all the big hits from the band's most popular era in the 1970s; Rubber Bullets, Donna, Art For Art’s Sake, Dreadlock Holiday and the eternal I’m Not In Love, the latter which Gouldman recently revisited with fellow co-founder Kevin Godley in a moving BBC Radio 2 Piano Room session, accompanied by the BBC Concert Orchestra to mark the 50th anniversary of The Original Soundtrack album.

Recently awarded an MBE for services to music, Gouldman, famous for writing Dreadlock Holiday about the sport of cricket, actually attended his very first cricket match as reported by the BBC.

Tickets go on sale this Friday August 29 at 9am. You can see all the live dates and ticket details below,

(Image credit: Press)

Mar 4: York Barbican

Mar 5: Gateshead Glasshouse

Mar 6: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Mar 7: Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

Mar 9: Aberdeen Music Hall

Mar 10: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Mar 12: Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Mar 13: Portsmouth Guildhall

Mar 14: Plymouth Pavilions

Mar 16: Oxford New Theatre

Mar 17: Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Mar 18: Sheffield City Hall

Mar 20: Birmingham Symphony Hall

Mar 21: Swansea Building Society Arena

Mar 22: Woking Theatre

Mar 24: Bristol Beacon

Mar 25: Bournemouth Pavilion

Mar 26: Ipswich Regent

Mar 28: Norwich Theatre Royal *on-sale Friday 26th September

Jun 29: Cardiff New Theatre

Jun 30: Brighton Dome

Jul 1: London Royal Albert Hall

Tickets will be available from venues and Ticketline at 9am, Friday August 29, except for Norwich which goes on sale on September 26.