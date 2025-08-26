10cc announce their 'And Another Bloody Greatest Hits Tour' for 2026
Graham Gouldman leads art rock legends 10cc out on the road for another greatest hits tour culminating in a date at London's Royal Albert Hall in July
Art rock legends 10cc have announced their cheekily-titled "And Another Bloody Greatest Hits' tour for 2026, which runs from March through to a final date at London's prestigious Royal Albert Hall on July 1.
“The tour title is not an expression of exasperation, but a humorous nod to the fact we’re out doing it again,” says Graham Gouldman. “We’ve had the Ultimate Greatest Hits Tour, then the Ultimate Ultimate tour and couldn’t add a third. Our audiences know what to expect – hit after hit after hit, with a few variations.”
Longstanding band members drummer Paul Burgess, who has been performing with 10cc since 1973 and who has also played with Camel, Magna Carta, Jethro Tull and more, joins singer and bassist Gouldman and guitarist Rick Fenn, who has been a member of 10cc since 1976 and is also known for his work with Pink Floyd's Nick Mason. They are joined by keyboardist Keith Hayman and multi-instrumentalist and vocalist Ian Hornal.
Fans can expect all the big hits from the band's most popular era in the 1970s; Rubber Bullets, Donna, Art For Art’s Sake, Dreadlock Holiday and the eternal I’m Not In Love, the latter which Gouldman recently revisited with fellow co-founder Kevin Godley in a moving BBC Radio 2 Piano Room session, accompanied by the BBC Concert Orchestra to mark the 50th anniversary of The Original Soundtrack album.
Recently awarded an MBE for services to music, Gouldman, famous for writing Dreadlock Holiday about the sport of cricket, actually attended his very first cricket match as reported by the BBC.
Tickets go on sale this Friday August 29 at 9am. You can see all the live dates and ticket details below,
10cc And Another Bloody Greatest Hits Tour dates 2026
Mar 4: York Barbican
Mar 5: Gateshead Glasshouse
Mar 6: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
Mar 7: Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
Mar 9: Aberdeen Music Hall
Mar 10: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
Mar 12: Southend Cliffs Pavilion
Mar 13: Portsmouth Guildhall
Mar 14: Plymouth Pavilions
Mar 16: Oxford New Theatre
Mar 17: Manchester Bridgewater Hall
Mar 18: Sheffield City Hall
Mar 20: Birmingham Symphony Hall
Mar 21: Swansea Building Society Arena
Mar 22: Woking Theatre
Mar 24: Bristol Beacon
Mar 25: Bournemouth Pavilion
Mar 26: Ipswich Regent
Mar 28: Norwich Theatre Royal *on-sale Friday 26th September
Jun 29: Cardiff New Theatre
Jun 30: Brighton Dome
Jul 1: London Royal Albert Hall
Tickets will be available from venues and Ticketline at 9am, Friday August 29, except for Norwich which goes on sale on September 26.
