10cc celebrate 50th anniversary of I'm Not In Love with new single release

10cc will celebrate the 50th anniversary of their huge hit I'm Not In Love with the release of a new seven-inch single through Universal Music on February 14.

The classic weepie will be backed by Don’t Want To Go To Heaven, the first new song from Graham Gouldman and Kevin Godley in nearly 20 years. The pair will also reunite for a performance on BBC Radio 2’s Piano Room on Thursday February 13 where they will perform I'm Not In Love live, as well as a very special cover and Don’t Want To Go To Heaven.

I'm Not In Love featured on 10cc's third studio album, Original Soundtrack, which was released in March 1975. It was the second single to be released from the album, following Life Is A Minestrone, and reached No. 1 in the UK, the second of the band's three number-one singles, and No. 2 in the US charts.

The song was largely written by Eric Stewart as a response to his wife asking why he didn't tell her he loved her very often, and is notable for its use of extensive stacked backing vocals, which form the bulk of the track. The song nearly never made the final cut of the album, having originally been conceived as a bossa nova-style piece which the band members abandoned as none of them really liked it. It was only when Stewart noticed employees at the band's Strawberry Studios in Stockport were still humming the refrain that forced the band to reconsider.

Pre-order I'm Not In Love.

(Image credit: Universal Music)