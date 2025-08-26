John Fogerty announces Legacy tour

John Fogerty has added another run of shows to his 2025 schedule. The first of the new Legacy dates is on October 31 at the Etess Arena in Atlantic City, NJ, and the trek finishes at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston, MA, on November 14. Tickets go on sale tomorrow, August 27.

The news arrives in the wake of Fogerty's new album Legacy: The Creedence Clearwater Revival Years, in which the Creedence mainman revisits his old band's greatest songs, having rerecorded them with bassist Bob Glaub and drummer Matt Chamberlain, with Fogerty’s sons Shane and Tyler on guitar.

"I'm not sure that I understood this while I was making the record, but I’ve been told this now back to me," Fogerty told Classic Rock earlier last month. "I’ve heard the word ‘fresh’ a bunch of times. ‘Wow, it sounds fresh!’ I didn’t try to make it fresh, whatever that is. I was just trying to make it good. I was trying to do a good job, make a good record.

"But I think the thing you can really feel is there’s joy in the music, because I feel unrestrained. In many ways, during the last times of Creedence, that was a band disintegrating, and things were not feeling all that wonderful every day. Whereas making this record with my family, with my kids, was a beautiful experience.

"I think there’s a great sense of joy about the whole thing, and other people have told me that they hear that and feel that."



John Fogerty: Legacy tour 2025

Aug 30: Niagara Falls Stage at Fallsview Casino, ON

Sep 20: Las Vegas iHeart Radio Music Festival, NV

Sep 29: Mexico City Auditorio Nacional, MX

Oct 01: Highland Yaamava Casino, CA

Oct 31: Atlantic City Etess Arena, NJ*

Nov 01: Salem Salem Civic Center, VA*

Nov 03: Nashville Ryman Auditorium, TN*

Nov 04: Atlanta The Fox Theatre, GA*

Nov 05: Durham Durham Performing Arts Center, NC*

Nov 07: Virginia Beach The Dome, VA*

Nov 08: Bethlehem Wind Creek Bethlehem, PA*

Nov 09: Oxon Hill The Theater at MGM National Harbor, MD*

Nov 12: Newark New Jersey Performing Arts Center, NJ*

Nov 13: Uncasville Mohegan Sun, CT*

Nov 14: Boston MGM Music Hall at Fenway, MA*

* = new date

Get John Fogerty tickets.