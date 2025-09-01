Def Leppard, who play their only UK show this year this Sunday, have announced a run of European dates for next year. The tour will kick off at Dalhalla in Rättvik, Sweden, on June 26, and climax with a show at Germany's Wacken Open Air Festival on July 30.

In between, they'll play six UK shows, with dates scheduled in Belfast, Glasgow, Sheffield, London, Birmingham and Manchester. The general sale for all tickets begins at 10am local time this Friday.

Extreme will be supporting at all shows apart from the opening night in Rättvik, which is billed as "An evening with Def Leppard" and at Wacken.

“We’re looking forward to playing Radio 2 in the Park in Chelmsford this week, our only UK date of 2025," says frontman Joe Elliott. "But we’re also very buzzed to announce our UK and Euro dates in 2026!

"Playing to our home crowd and our fans in Europe is very important to us, and we’ll be bringing a brand new show that will feature some surprises as well as the classics! See you soon!"

"It’s a dream to be coming back to the UK and Europe in June and July next year," adds guitarist Phil Collen. "And to be coming back with our good friends, Extreme, is a bonus. It’s going to be an incredible night for all the fans!"

Def Leppard's full schedule, which includes their previously announced Las Vegas residency, is below.

Sep 07: Radio 2 In The Park, Chelmsford UK

Oct 11: Gary Hard Rock Casino, IN

Feb 03: Las Vegas The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, NV

Feb 05: Las Vegas The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, NV

Feb 07: Las Vegas The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, NV

Feb 10: Las Vegas The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, NV

Feb 12: Las Vegas The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, NV

Feb 14: Las Vegas The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, NV

Feb 17: Las Vegas The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, NV

Feb 19: Las Vegas The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, NV

Feb 21: Las Vegas The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, NV

Feb 24: Las Vegas The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, NV

Feb 26: Las Vegas The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, NV

Feb 28: Las Vegas The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, NV

Jun 13: Rättvik Dalhalla, Sweden

Jun 16: Helsinki Veikkaus Arena, Finland

Jun 19: Zurich allenstadion, Switzerland

Jun 23: Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany

Jun 26: Belfast Belsonic, UK

Jun 28: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Jun 30: Sheffield Utilita Arena, UK

Jul 02: London The O2, UK

Jul 04: Birmingham BP Pulse Live, UK

Jul 06: Manchester Co-op Live, UK

Jul 30: Feb Wacken Open Air, Germany

Aug 02: Dubai Coca-Cola Arena, UAE

More information available via the Def Leppard website.