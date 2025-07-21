"Las Vegas has always been such a main attraction for Def Leppard." Def Leppard announce 2026 Las Vegas residency

Def Leppard have announced a Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for next year.

The Yorkshire band's third-ever residency in 'Sin City' will take place in February, running from the third to the 28th of the month. The hard rock legends previously undertook residencies in Vegas in 2013 and 2019.

"We’re really looking forward to coming back for our third Vegas residency, and to do a run at the iconic Colosseum at Caesars Palace is such an honour given the giants that have blessed that stage!" says frontman Joe Elliott.



"Las Vegas has always been such a main attraction for Def Leppard," Elliott. "There’s no place on earth where you can have the likes of Adele, U2 and the Eagles all playing sold-out shows on the same night!"

Strictly speaking, this isn't true: on any given summer weekend in London, it's entirely possible that the city will be hosting three sold-out stadium shows by superstar artists on the same night, with audience numbers vastly outnumbering any gatherings at concerts in Las Vegas, but we digress....

Def Leppard, Las Vegas residency, 2026

Feb 03: Las Vegas The Colosseum, Caesars Palace, NY

Feb 05: Las Vegas The Colosseum, Caesars Palace, NY

Feb 07: Las Vegas The Colosseum, Caesars Palace, NY

Feb 10: Las Vegas The Colosseum, Caesars Palace, NY

Feb 12: Las Vegas The Colosseum, Caesars Palace, NY

Feb 14: Las Vegas The Colosseum, Caesars Palace, NY

Feb 17: Las Vegas The Colosseum, Caesars Palace, NY

Feb 19: Las Vegas The Colosseum, Caesars Palace, NY

Feb 21: Las Vegas The Colosseum, Caesars Palace, NY

Feb 24: Las Vegas The Colosseum, Caesars Palace, NY

Feb 26: Las Vegas The Colosseum, Caesars Palace, NY

Feb 28: Las Vegas The Colosseum, Caesars Palace, NY

Earlier this summer, guitarist Vivian Campbell thanked the stem cell donor who helped him get the cancer all clear.

Campbell, 62, revealed his cancer is in complete remission for the first time since he was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2013.

Following an unsuccessful transplant of his own cells and further disappointment when a new donor didn't work out, Def Leppard's Northern Irish guitarist was finally lined up with a perfect match late last year.

The procedure went well and he is now in complete remission as he joins Def Leppard on their summer tour.