As the Black Crowes' Happiness Bastards tour winds its way through Europe, fans in London were treated to something special this evening (May 15).

After playing a 16-song set at the 3500-capacity Eventim Apollo in West London, the band returned to the stage with a special guest in tow: Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler, who led the Robinson Brothers & Co. through a lively version of Aerosmith's 1973 classic Mama Kin.

The show mark's Tylers first appearance in London since Mick Fleetwood & Friends' Peter Green tribute show, which took place at the London Palladium just weeks before lockdown was enforced in 2020.

The appearance also confirms his return to live action after the throat injury that caused the postponement of Aerosmith's Peace Out North American tour. The tour will now commence in September (full dates below) with the Black Crowes in support, where fans will be hoping for further cameo appearances.

The remaining UK dates on the Black Crowes' tour are in Newcastle on May 17 and Wolverhampton the following night, before the band cross the channel for mainland European shows. Full dates below.

The Black Crowes: European Tour 2024

May 17: Newcastle O2 City Hall, UK

May 18: Wolverhampton The Civic at The Halls, UK

May 21: Brussels Ancienne Belgique, Belgium

May 22: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Holland

May 24: Paris L'Olympia, France

May 27: Milan Teatro Arcimboldi Milano, Italy

May 29: Frankfurt Alte Oper, Germany

May 30: Stuttgart Liederhalle, Germany

Jun 01: Berlin, DE Verti Music Hall, Germany

Jun 04: Copenhagen Falkonersalen, Denmark

Jun 05/08: Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden

Jun 09: Stone & Music Festival, Spain

Aerosmoth: Peace Out Farewell Tour 2024-2025

Sep 20: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena, PA^

Sep 23: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA*

Sep 26: Louisville KFC Yum! Center, KY*

Sep 29: Cleveland Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, OH*

Oct 02: Charlotte Spectrum Center, NC*

Oct 05: Knoxville Thompson Boling Arena, TN*

Oct 08: Washington Capitol One Arena, DC*

Oct 11: Atlanta State Farm Arena, GA*

Oct 14: St. Louis Enterprise Center, MO*

Oct 17: Cincinnati Heritage Bank Center, OH*

Oct 20: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN*

Oct 31: Phoenix Footprint Center, AZ*

Nov 03: San Antonio Frost Bank Center, TX*

Nov 06: Austin Moody Center, TX*

Nov 09: Dallas American Airlines Center, TX*

Nov 12: Tulsa BOK Center, OK*

Nov 15: Omaha CHI Health Center, NE*

Nov 18: Denver Ball Arena, CO*

Nov 21: Portland Moda Center,*

Nov 24: Seattle Climate Pledge Arena, WA*

Nov 27: Salt Lake City Delta Center, UT *

Nov 30: San Francisco Chase Center, CA*

Dec 04: San Jose SAP Center, CA*

Dec 07: Los Angeles Kia Forum, CA*

Dec 28: Newark Prudential Center, NJ*

Dec 31: Boston TD Garden, MA*

Jan 04: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI*

Jan 07: Toronto ScotiaBank Arena, ON*

Jan 10: Montreal Bell Centre, QC*

Jan 13: Columbus Schottenstein Center, OH*

Jan 16: Indianapolis Gainbridge Fieldhouse, IN*

Jan 19: Chicago United Center, IL*

Jan 22: St. Paul Xcel Energy Center, MN*

Jan 25: Kansas City T-Mobile Center, MO*

Feb 11: Orlando Kia Center, FL*

Feb 14: Tampa Amalie Arena, FL*

Feb 17: Sunrise Amerant Bank Arena, FL*

Feb 20: Raleigh PNC Arena, NC*

Feb 23: New York Madison Square Garden, NY *

Feb 26: Buffalo KeyBank Center, NY*

^ = with Teddy Swims

* = with The Black Crowes

Tickets are on sale now.