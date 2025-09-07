"Being a rock star is overrated." Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx is falling out of love with touring

Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx says being a rock star is "overrated" and revealed that he'll be turning his attention to projects that don't involve a lot of touring.

Sixx, age 66, is pretty much the definition of a rock star. Although he has been clean for years, he developed a heroin habit that literally killed him (for two minutes) in 1987 and has ingested more elicit substances in a lifetime than anyone would believe to be possible.

So it's perhaps no surprise that he is finally ready to turn his back on touring and the temptations that come with it to focus on being more creative while spending time with family.

As reported by UCR, Sixx says: "Music will always be my life but the road is old. Being a rockstar is overrated. Being a creative is where it's at. The future is excitng and the past was a blast."

Motley Crue have a rescheduled Las Vegas residency to look forward to, starting on 12 September. But after that, Sixx doesn't plan on being on the road much at all.

He adds: "Looking forward to these 10 shows with Motley but also extremely excited about all the other projects I have planned for the future not involving being in a band.

"Love playing the songs and honestly most of them are very personal to me but being on the road is not for me for too much longer. I have a six-year-old girl to raise and five wonderful older kids and a granddaughter to spend time with."

Classic Rock Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Classic Rock, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The other projects he refers to "all involve music" the bassist adds.

The Las Vegas residency was rescheduled from March to allow singer Vince Neil to undergo a medical procedure.

Sep 12: Dolby Live at Park MGM, Las Vegas, NV

Sep 13: Dolby Live at Park MGM, Las Vegas, NV

Sep 17: Dolby Live at Park MGM, Las Vegas, NV

Sep 19: Dolby Live at Park MGM, Las Vegas, NV

Sep 20: Dolby Live at Park MGM, Las Vegas, NV

Sep 24: Dolby Live at Park MGM, Las Vegas, NV

Sep 26: Dolby Live at Park MGM, Las Vegas, NV

Sep 27: Dolby Live at Park MGM, Las Vegas, NV

Oct 01: Dolby Live at Park MGM, Las Vegas, NV

Oct 03: Dolby Live at Park MGM, Las Vegas, NV