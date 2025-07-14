"I know there’s gotta be at least another Aerosmith gig." Joe Perry reveals band have been talking about a proper farewell

Joe Perry says Aerosmith have discussed getting together for a proper send-off after their farewell tour was abandoned in 2023.

The Peace Out tour was halted after just three dates when frontman Steven Tyler sustained damage to his vocal cords. In 2024, the band announced their retirement from touring, with Tyler said to be unlikely to fully recover.

Since then, guitarist Perry and Tyler have appeared together at a charity show earlier this year. A rumoured full Aerosmith reunion did not materialise at that event, but it now seems like the rock giants are talking about how they might say goodbye in style.

Perry tells Trunk Nation: "We’re talking about it.

"I mean, except for like, anything on the calendar, we’re all alive and well, so, you know, we’ll just have to see, you know? I know there’s gotta be at least another Aerosmith gig, and I’m not looking forward to putting the set list together for that one."

Asked whether Tyler could perform a full show, Perry adds: "You know, I think he would. I think it’s just a matter of getting there."

The singer appeared as a guest at last week's Black Sabbath Back To The Beginning event in Birmingham, England.

He appeared as part of a supergroup lineup, alongside Ronnie Wood, Nuno Bettencourt, Tom Morello, Andrew Watt, Rudy Sarzo and Travis Barker.

They performed The Train Kept A-Rollin' followed by Walk This Way and a rendition of Led Zeppelin's Whole Lotta Love.

Tyler's performance was described as "magic" in Metal Hammer's full review of the day.