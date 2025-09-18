Watch Slash and Steven Tyler guest with the Joe Perry Project in Hollywood
For a man who's retired from touring, Aerosmith frontman Steve Tyler is sure doing a lot of live work
Less than two weeks after taking part in the tribute to Ozzy Osbourne at this year's Video Music Awards at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler has popped up on the other side of the country to join the Joe Perry Project onstage at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.
Perry's band are supporting The Who on the final US leg of their Farewell Tour, and Tyler joined the action at the set's climax for Walk This Way and the evergreen Yardbirds classic Train Kept A Rollin’.
Tyler wasn't the only star turn on the night, as Guns N' Roses man Slash guested earlier in the set on a cover of Aerosmith's Mama Kin, a song covered by GN'R on their debut EPLive ?!*@ Like a Suicide in 1986.
Footage of both guest spots is below.
Serendipitously, both Slash and Aerosmith announced new releases this week, with Slash launching his S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival live album and concert film. At the same time, Perry and Tyler confirmed the details of Aerosmith's upcoming collaboration with Yungblud. A full EP, One More Time, will be released on November 21, while the single My Only Angel is available on streaming platforms now (timezone dependent).
The Who's Farewell Tour continues tomorrow tonight (September 19) with another Hollywood Bowl show, and the tour wraps up at Palm Desert Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, CA, on October 1. Full dates below.
The Who: Farewell Tour
Sep 19: Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl, CA
Sep 21: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA
Sep 23: Vancouver Rogers Arena, BC
Sep 25: Seattle Climate Pledge Arena, WA
Sep 28: Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena, NV
Oct 01: Palm Springs Palm Desert Acrisure Arena, CA
