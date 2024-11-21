Collectors assemble! Zavvi's massive Black Friday sale sees serious discounts on Marvel, Star Wars collectables & more

Black Friday’s come around again, and with it a cavalcade of tough-to-ignore music-focused deals from a venerable stack of brands and businesses. For us pop-culture enthusiasts, there’s another side to Black Friday that’s bound to test our wallets – and that side is pretty well-covered by Zavvi’s sweeping Black Friday discounts on geeky collectibles and pop-culture esoterica.

There’s a lot of coverage here in the merch department, but the presence of Star Wars collectibles is an especial draw – particularly in the armoury department. For instance, you can get a Black Series light-up replica of Yoda’s lightsaber from The Book of Boba Fett, for a reduced price of £139.99 – down £60 from the original price of £199.99.

From the same series, you can pick up a 1:1 replica of the First Order stormtrooper’s riot control baton from The Last Jedi. You know, the spinny one that sounds huge? There's a massive £157 discount on it, bringing this iconic piece of sequel-era memorabilia down from £249.99 to just £92.99 . That’s more than 62% off the list price, and a very difficult deal to pass up.

Zavvi Black Friday sale: Huge price drops on collectibles

Pop-cultural deals abound in this wide-ranging Zavvi Black Friday bonanza. Pick up collectibles and memorabilia from your fave IPs and icons, including huge discounts on Star Wars, Lord Of The Rings and Marvel object d’art.

Elsewhere in fandom, you can own a limited-edition slice of MCU memorabilia at a frankly ridiculous 81% discount. T’Challa’s necklace and Kimoyo Beads from Black Panther are faithfully replicated here, as a limited-edition set; there are only 7000 of these sets in the world, and you can have one for £10.99, reduced from £59.99 .

And speaking of Marvel, you can save £58 on a set of Hasbro Marvel Legend Series X-Men villains. The five models of Random, Pretty Boy, Vertigo, Stryfe and Zero characters are down from £127.99 to £69.99. Each one is 6-inches tall and they come with a whole bunch of accessories, explosive effects and more.

Finally, if you’re of an older-school persuasion, Hasbro’s iconic Kenner miniature action figures are here too, and at impressive prices. A fave deal of mine is the Indiana Jones Wave 1 5-pack set, featuring the cast of Raiders Of The Lost Ark in glorious 3.75” scale. This set retails at £79.95, but Zavvi has them down to just £26.99 – a huge saving of £52.96, and a great price for the pleasure of re-enacting the prop-plane fight scene on your coffee table.

These are just a handful of the deals on offer via Zavvi’s Black Friday sale, with plenty more on offer from the worlds of Marvel, DC, Lord Of The Rings and others. Go digging, and find a bargain!

Get the Louder Newsletter The latest news, features and interviews direct to your inbox, from the global home of alternative music. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

More Black Friday content