Yes announce new Classic Tales Of Yes tour dates for 2024

UK prog legends Yes have announced UK tour dates for their Classic Tales Of Yes tour for 2024. The run features seven dates that have been rescheduled from the band's cancelled 2023 tour, with new shows added at London's Royal Albert Hall and Bristol's Beacon.

The new dates will feature a mixture of classic Yes songs as well as new music from the band's upcoming album Mirror To The Sky, which will be released through InsideOut Music on May 19.

"We're putting together a great setlist covering the length and breadth of Yes’ career," says guitarist Steve Howe.

"As always, we are committed to pushing new boundaries and are very excited to be performing another chapter in the rich legacy of the band," adds Geoff Downes.

The dates have been announced in the wake of the cancellation of their proposed Relayer tour of Europe for the third time. This time the band cited failure to get sufficient insurance to cover any Covid-related mishap or Act Of War.

The dates were scheduled for 2022 (having been postponed twice previously due to the pandemic), but the band changed their live plans for 2022 last March when they announced that they would celebrate the 50th anniversary of Close To The Edge instead.

Tickets for the seven dates that have been rescheduled remain valid for the new corresponding dates. Tickets for the London and Bristol shows go on sale Friday May 12 at noon. Full dates below.

May 23: Manchester Bridgewater Hall*

May 24: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall*

May 26: Liverpool Philharmonic Hall*

May 28: York Barbican*

May 29: Southend Cliffs Pavilion*

May 31: Bristol Beacon

Jun 01: Birmingham Symphony Hall*

Jun 02: Gateshead The Sage*

Jun 04: London Royal Albert Hall

*Show rescheduled from 2023, all tickets remain valid.

