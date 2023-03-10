Yes share video for brand new single Cut From The Stars

As announced in the brand new issue of Prog, which is on sale today, Yes will release their twenty-third studio album, Mirror To The Sky, through Inside Out Music on May 19.

At the same time the band have shared a video for their brand new single Cut From The Stars, which you can watch in full below. The new album is dedicated to the memory of Yes drummer Alan White, who died in May last year.

“The album is dedicated to Alan," says Steve Howe, the band's longest serving member, guitarist, and producer of Mirror To The Sky. "We can never overwrite the fact that we miss the guy. Jay [Schellen]'s had a lot of experience as our number two drummer from the periods when Alan wasn’t strong enough to do the whole show with us, and on this he’s come to the fore.”

"This is a very important album for the band,” adds Howe. "We kept the continuity in the approach we established on The Quest, but we haven’t repeated ourselves. That was the main thing. As Yes did in the seventies from one album to another, we’re growing and moving forward. In later years, Yes often got going but then didn’t do the next thing. This album is demonstrative of us growing and building again.”

Fans will undoubtedly be pleased to hear that the band are stretching further into the long-form music that Yes made famous in they heyday, with four of the album's nine songs breaking the eight-minute barrier, including the near 14-minute title track.

“As we were finishing The Quest there were some other musical ideas I was particularly interested in tagging together and working out into some larger pieces," Howe continues. "So we started Mirror To The Sky with two 10-minute tracks, which became Luminosity and the [14-minute] title track. Going into the next record it was really encouraging to have those two tracks. All we had to do then was make them grow, and see who had what songs and what collaborations could take place."

Mirror To The Sky will be available on several formats, all featuring artwork by long-time Yes artist & collaborator Roger Dean including: Ltd Deluxe Electric Blue 2LP+2CD+Blu-ray Artbook with poster, Ltd Deluxe 2CD+Blu-ray Artbook, Ltd 2CD Digipak, Standard CD Jewel case, Gatefold 2LP+LP-Booklet and Digital Album

The Blu-ray editions include the album as Dolby Atmos, 5.1 Surround Sound, Instrumental Versions & Hi- Res Stereo Mixes.

Pre-order Mirror To The Sky.

(Image credit: InsideOut Music)

Yes: Mirror To The Sky

CD1:

1. Cut From The Star

2. All Connected

3. Luminosity

4. Living Out Their Dream

5. Mirror to the Sky

6. Circles of Time

CD2:

1.Unknown Place

2. One Second Is Enough

3. Magic Potion