Yes postpone Relayer tour yet again

Yes have announced they are postponing their upcoming Relayer tour for the third time, this time citing failure to get sufficient insurance to cover any Covid-related mishap, or suffer an Act Of War! The band are still looking to undertake the tour in 2024.

The dates were scheduled for 2022 (having been postponed twice previously due to the pandemic), the band changed their live plans for 2022 last March when they announced that they would celebrate the 50th anniversary of Close To The Edge instead.

In a statement, the band said: "Yes and their management have explored every possible avenue to arrange insurance cover for the tour in the event of Covid-related exemption or Act of War exclusion. The insurance industry has withdrawn all such insurances which made touring possible pre-Cvoid and before the Ukraine conflict.

"There have always been calculated risk assessments to consider when touring and Yes has unfailingly paid a premium to cover against terrorism in addition to conventional cancellation risks. With a view to supporting venues and crew, Yes toured the UK in 2022 but the band simply cannot undertake such a large-scale tour with so many risks being uninsured.

"Insurance cover was promised for events in 2023 but this has now been withdrawn until 2024, with confirmations of normality in ’24 following representations to the insurance industry to reassess its attitudes to Covid and Act of War insurance. Bands at some levels can mitigate against these risks but Yes’ touring model creates unjustifiable levels of risk.

"Yes’ 2023 Eventim Apollo (London) show is not happening, and tickets are now being re-funded. The remainder of the tour dates are being rescheduled to 2024 with new dates to be announced shortly – all tickets will remain valid.

'Yes wish to express their sincere regrets to their faithful fans and ask for their understanding. The band has now received the necessary assurances for 2024 and are committed to returning to the stage then."

Yes recently released a video for their brand new single Cut To The Stars and announced the release of a brand new studio album, Mirror To The Sky, though InsideOut Msuic in May.