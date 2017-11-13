Watch video for Awolnation’s catchy new track Passion

Awolnation have released a video for their catchy new track Passion.

It’s been taken from the band’s upcoming studio album Here Come The Runts, which will arrive on February 2.

The video was directed by Ravi Dhar and Russell Houghten and features skater Og De Souza in his native Recife, Brazil. Souza had polio as a child which led to his disability, with the video showcasing his lust for life and skateboarding.

Awolnation frontman Aaron Bruno says: “Og has a such an amazing passion for life, positivity, and of course, skating. It’s an inspiration to me and what he does is a great example of how to overcome obstacles in life through your passion.

“I know music has saved my life on more than one occasion. It’s an honour for us that he wanted to be a part of this video and share some of his life together.”

Here Come The Runts will be the band’s third album, with Awolnation hitting the road across Europe throughout April next year in support of the follow-up to 2015’s Run.

Here Come The Runts is now available for pre-order. Find the cover art and tracklist below, along with the band’s 2018 tour dates.

Awolnation Here Come The Runts tracklist

Here Come The Runts Passion Sound Witness System Miracle Man Handyman Jealous Buffoon Seven Sticks of Dynamite A Little Luckâ| And A Couple of Dogs Table For One My Molasses Cannonball Tall, Tall Tale The Buffoon Stop That Train

Apr 06: Paris Les Etoiles, France

Apr 07: Frankfurt Gibson, Germany

Apr 09: Zurich Dynamo, Switzerland

Apr 10: Lausanne Les Docks, Switzerland

Apr 11: Milan Santeria Social Club, Italy

Apr 12: Munich Backstage Werk, Germany

Apr 14: Vienna WUK, Austria

Apr 15: Prague Roxy, Czech Republic

Apr 16: Warsaw Proxima, Poland

Apr 18: Berlin Kesselhaus, Germany

Apr 19: Hamburg Uebel & Gefahrlich, Germany

Apr 20: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Apr 22: London Scala, UK

Apr 25: Dublin Academy, Ireland

