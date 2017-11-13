Ville Valo talks challenge of possible solo career

HIM frontman Ville Valo says a solo career is possible following the band’s farewell tour, but he’ll take stock before committing to anything.

The band are currently on the road and have dates planned until just before Christmas. And in this month’s Metal Hammer, Valo says he has ideas for new material, but admits he’s not sure what his next step will be.

When asked about a possible solo career, Valo says: “I don’t know what’s going to happen next. To feel better and to not be a depressed c*** you need to do something about it.

“I’ve picked up the guitar many a time and written songs for HIM that were never rehearsed because of the un-enthusiasm we felt for the collective work – and I just don’t want to be working on it right now.

“HIM needs to get out of the way for me to start afresh, and it’s going to be nice to let the songs lead the way. I don’t know if it’ll be post black-metal shoegaze stuff or not”

Valo reports he has “bits and bobs” written but admits: “I’m not sure if they’re good enough but I like them.”

He adds: “When I’m feeling down, I write music – it’s my musical meditation. It takes me away and it creates a world and this time around I’m creating a world where I can pick all the colours for it.

“I think it’s gonna be more artsy. I’ve always loved Sonic Youth and I always loved Dinosaur Jr. and Nirvana – those messy guitars. We always came more from Metallica’s world with HIM, but I love Smashing Pumpkins, too, or The Jesus And Mary Chain.

“I don’t know if it’s gonna be reggae – and I don’t care. All I can do is write a few ditties and see how life works and maybe I just need to stick a couple of new holes in my belt and eat a bit less rice every day, but I like the challenge.

“I’m a good problem solver. I miss the danger and the uncertainty.”

