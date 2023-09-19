Watch the video for new posthumous David Longdon single This House here

You can watch the video for the new single from the late Big Big Train singer David Longdon, This House, below.

The track is taken from WIld River, the debut 2004 solo album from Longdon, which is being reissued in re-mixed, re-mastered and expanded form through English Electric Recordings on October 12.

"This House is a deeply personal song dealing with decisions made in grief that, while on the surface appear to be positive, can be made for the wrong reasons," English Electric Recordings explain. "Wild River was initially self-released in 2004 and at that time only a minimal quantity of CDs were produced. David produced and engineered the album himself, but recording, the production, the mix and artwork ever quite met his expectations. Over the years he became much more skilled at his craft, and had he been alive now, he would have been able to deliver the album the way he always wanted it to be."

Longdon always had plans to remix and re-package the album, however his tragic death in November 2021 meant this never happened. However, in a final act of remembrance by his long-time colleague and Big Big Train's noted engineer Rob Aubrey, Longdon’s wishes have now been fulfilled. The album packaging has also been re-designed by Longdon’s friend and collaborator Steve Vantsis.

Wild River will be released on limited edition green and daffodil yellow coloured double vinyl as well as black vinyl and 2CD and digital formats. You can see the new albukm artwork and tracklisiting below.

Vinyl formats of the album feature four songs recorded live in 2004, while the CD format features nine live songs. The vinyl and CD formats all feature a bonus studio track not available on the 2004 edition of the album, while the CD format also includes an extended version of one song from the studio recordings.

Pre-order Wild River (UK).

Pre-order Wild River (US).