Jane Weaver to release 15th Anniversary edition of psych folk album The Fallen By Watch Bird
Modern psychedelic artist Jane Weaver will perform the whole of fourth album, The Fallen By Watch Bird, on tour in April
The mercurial Jane Weaver has announced that she will release a 15th anniversary edition of her 2010 album,The Fallen By Watch Bird, through Fire Records on January 23. She has also shared a video for the album's title track.
Weaver's fourth studio album, The Fallen By Watch Bird helped establish her as a modern psychedelic artist of note. The album was inspired by Weaver's fondness for Eastern European children's cinema, Germanic kunstmärchen, 70s television music and 80s electronic scores, and she was inspired to write a fairytale book to accompany the album.
"The Fallen By Watch Bird was my first foray into the world of psych folk, it happened purely by chance when experimenting with acoustic instrumentation and heavily effected synthesisers creating these big soundscapes to work with, eventually a narrative and concept were formed inspired by European Folk Tales I’d seen on TV as a child," Weaver explains.
"I invited other friends into the studio, including Lisa and Es from the Welsh language folk group 9Bach, Wendy Flower and Susan Christie. It became this sonic sisterhood! It was all very natural, and 15 years later it's a joy to be able to release the album as a special deluxe edition with its companion record The Watchbird Alluminate."
The new special expanded edition double vinyl release will also include The Watchbird Alluminate, featuring Demdike Stare, The Focus Group, Anworth Kirk and Samandtheplants.
The album will be performed for the first time ever in its entirety by Weaver and Septieme Soeur, including harpist Serafina Steer (Bas Jan), singer and guitarist Emma Tricca, Welsh folk musician Lisa Jen (9Bach) and guitarist Joel Nicholson (Jane Weaver Band) with accompanying storybook visuals and film.
You can see Weaver's tour dates below. Pre-sale mailing list tickets are available Wednesday 19 November from 10am. General sale Friday 21 November from 10am.
Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox!
Pre-orderThe Fallen By Watch Bird.
Jane Weaver The Fallen By Watch Bird tour dates 2026
Apr 9: Glasgow St Luke's
Apr 10: Liverpool St Michael's Church
Apr 11: Bristol Beacon The Lantern,
Apr 12: London Moth Club
Apr 15: Nottingham Squire Performing Arts Centre
Apr 16: Kendal Brewery Arts Centre
Apr 17: Manchester Stoller Hall
Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.