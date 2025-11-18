Jane Weaver to release 15th Anniversary edition of psych folk album The Fallen By Watch Bird

The mercurial Jane Weaver has announced that she will release a 15th anniversary edition of her 2010 album,The Fallen By Watch Bird, through Fire Records on January 23. She has also shared a video for the album's title track.

Weaver's fourth studio album, The Fallen By Watch Bird helped establish her as a modern psychedelic artist of note. The album was inspired by Weaver's fondness for Eastern European children's cinema, Germanic kunstmärchen, 70s television music and 80s electronic scores, and she was inspired to write a fairytale book to accompany the album.

"The Fallen By Watch Bird was my first foray into the world of psych folk, it happened purely by chance when experimenting with acoustic instrumentation and heavily effected synthesisers creating these big soundscapes to work with, eventually a narrative and concept were formed inspired by European Folk Tales I’d seen on TV as a child," Weaver explains.

"I invited other friends into the studio, including Lisa and Es from the Welsh language folk group 9Bach, Wendy Flower and Susan Christie. It became this sonic sisterhood! It was all very natural, and 15 years later it's a joy to be able to release the album as a special deluxe edition with its companion record The Watchbird Alluminate."

The new special expanded edition double vinyl release will also include The Watchbird Alluminate, featuring Demdike Stare, The Focus Group, Anworth Kirk and Samandtheplants.

The album will be performed for the first time ever in its entirety by Weaver and Septieme Soeur, including harpist Serafina Steer (Bas Jan), singer and guitarist Emma Tricca, Welsh folk musician Lisa Jen (9Bach) and guitarist Joel Nicholson (Jane Weaver Band) with accompanying storybook visuals and film.

You can see Weaver's tour dates below. Pre-sale mailing list tickets are available Wednesday 19 November from 10am. General sale Friday 21 November from 10am.

Pre-orderThe Fallen By Watch Bird.

Apr 9: Glasgow St Luke's

Apr 10: Liverpool St Michael's Church

Apr 11: Bristol Beacon The Lantern,

Apr 12: London Moth Club

Apr 15: Nottingham Squire Performing Arts Centre

Apr 16: Kendal Brewery Arts Centre

Apr 17: Manchester Stoller Hall

Get tickets.