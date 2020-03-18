Watch Slipknot slam their way through Psychosocial and Disasterpiece live

Back in January, Slipknot played an intimate set at Maida Vale Studios for BBC Radio 1’s Rock Show With Daniel P Carter.

Only a limited number of fans had the opportunity of attending the performance, and last month, the BBC shared videos showing the Iowa heavyweights tearing through Unsainted and Duality.

Now they’ve released footage of Slipknot slamming their way through Psychosocial and Disasterpiece – and both videos can be watched below.

The six-track set took place the day after Slipknot’s epic show at the O2 in London – the last stop on their UK tour in support of We Are Not Your Kind, with the performance also forming part of a BBC Four documentary titled Slipknot Unmasked: All Out Life.

It was broadcast last week, but fans with access to BBC’s iPlayer can watch the hour-long special on replay.

Speaking about their live performances, frontman Corey Taylor said: “From the second it starts, you are willing to do whatever it takes to make this the best show that anybody has ever seen.

“We compare it to jumping out of an aeroplane – with or without a parachute – and you don’t know if it’s going to open or not.”

Slipknot postponed their Asian tour, including Knotfest Japan, which was due to take place on March 20 and 21, due to the coronavirus outbreak. However, their Knotfest Roadshow tour across North America throughout May and June with A Day To Remember, Underoath and Code Orange is still scheduled to take place – as is their inaugural Knotfest At Sea later in the year.